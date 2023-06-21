Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walt Disney's CDO Departure And Shrinking Disney+ Subscribers Alarm Investors

Jun. 21, 2023
Summary

  • The Walt Disney Company is one of the largest entertainment conglomerates, but the share price has been under pressure in recent months.
  • Despite year-over-year revenue growth, the company still can't handle the churn of paid Disney+ subscribers.
  • Unlike Walt Disney, the number of paid subscribers of Netflix, one of its key competitors, amounted to about 232.5 million, up 10.86 million from the previous year and 1.75 million QoQ.
  • On June 20, 2023, it became known about the departure of Latondra Newton as the chief diversity officer and senior vice president of the company.
  • We initiate our coverage of Walt Disney with a "hold" rating for the next 12 months.
Shanghai Disneyland Reopens To The Public

Hu Chengwei/Getty Images News

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is one of the largest entertainment conglomerates operating in two main segments. The first of these is Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED), which focuses on the development and subsequent commercialization of television episodes and films through

I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Article Update Today, 5:13 PM
