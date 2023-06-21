How Nvidia And Microsoft Stocks Correct
Summary
- It turns out good old-fashioned human behavior can result in a waterfall decline in stocks like Nvidia Corporation and Microsoft Corporation.
- The Disposition Effect is an investment behavior where investors are inclined to sell their winning stocks prematurely to secure gains and cling to their losing investments.
- Any volatility or correction is likely to disproportionately hurt these stocks.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The marks humans leave are too often scars. - John Green
Investing is not merely about numbers and data; it's an endeavor deeply entwined with human psychology. I'm personally a huge fan of behavioral finance, and so much of the way I frame things is couched in heuristics and psychology more so than charts and technical analysis.
To that end, for all the screams of a "new bull market" driven by AI mania, it turns out good old-fashioned human behavior can result in a waterfall decline in stocks like Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), independent of insane valuations currently.
The Disposition Effect is an investment behavior where investors are inclined to sell their winning stocks prematurely to secure gains and cling to their losing investments, hoping for a break-even. This tendency is not confined to individual investors; it is prevalent among professional fund managers as well.
Several theories and concepts in behavioral finance and economics attempt to explain the Disposition Effect's roots.
Prospect Theory and Loss Aversion
The Prospect Theory, proposed by Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, is a pivotal model that elucidates the decision-making process under risk or uncertainty. It postulates an alternative to the classical utility theory by demonstrating how individuals often make unexpected choices when faced with certainty versus uncertainty and loss versus gain.
The theory suggests that individuals prefer certainty over risk when it comes to gains but are willing to gamble when it comes to losses. This behavior is attributed to "loss aversion," where the potential pain of losing surpasses the potential pleasure of gaining. This evolutionary trait has helped humans avoid danger and survive.
Mental Accounting
"Mental Accounting" is another concept that contributes to the Disposition Effect. It refers to the cognitive process of categorizing personal funds and investments, which often leads to irrational decision-making. Each investment is viewed in isolation, with decisions made based on the account's state. Emotions are also attached to these accounts, further influencing decisions.
Fear of Regret and Desire for Pride
The fear of regret and the desire for pride also drive the Disposition Effect. The anxiety of selling a losing stock before a potential surge or not selling a winning stock before a potential drop often leads to irrational decision-making. The pride associated with making a winning investment can also influence decisions.
The Disposition Effect in Large-Cap Tech Stocks
Given small-cap (IWM) weakness and the strength in a select number of large-cap tech stocks (XLK) like Nvidia and Microsoft, any volatility or correction is likely to disproportionately hurt these stocks. This is due to the human tendency to sell winners, which are few and far between in 2023.
Conclusion - The Risk of Non-AI Selling is Real
None of this has anything to do with fundamental overvaluation in Nvidia, but rather relative gains in Nvidia, Microsoft, and the other mega-cap stocks driving the headline indices. I've also argued that mid-June could mark the start of another risk-off period given stabilization in defensive sectors like Utilities (XLU), which tend to outperform the S&P 500 (SP500) in advance of stock market accidents. My only point here is to emphasize that momentum in Nvidia and other concentrated stocks breaks because of fear and human behavior through the disposition effect, irrespective of fundamental valuation and future growth. And if I'm right, I think investors will be surprised by just how quickly price, and the narrative, can change.
Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets
Are you tired of being a passive investor and ready to take control of your financial future? Introducing The Lead-Lag Report, an award-winning research tool designed to give you a competitive edge.
The Lead-Lag Report is your daily source for identifying risk triggers, uncovering high yield ideas, and gaining valuable macro observations. Stay ahead of the game with crucial insights into leaders, laggards, and everything in between.
Go from risk-on to risk-off with ease and confidence. Subscribe to The Lead-Lag Report today.
Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)