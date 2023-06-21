FG Trade

The marks humans leave are too often scars. - John Green

Investing is not merely about numbers and data; it's an endeavor deeply entwined with human psychology. I'm personally a huge fan of behavioral finance, and so much of the way I frame things is couched in heuristics and psychology more so than charts and technical analysis.

To that end, for all the screams of a "new bull market" driven by AI mania, it turns out good old-fashioned human behavior can result in a waterfall decline in stocks like Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), independent of insane valuations currently.

Twitter

The Disposition Effect is an investment behavior where investors are inclined to sell their winning stocks prematurely to secure gains and cling to their losing investments, hoping for a break-even. This tendency is not confined to individual investors; it is prevalent among professional fund managers as well.

Several theories and concepts in behavioral finance and economics attempt to explain the Disposition Effect's roots.

Prospect Theory and Loss Aversion

The Prospect Theory, proposed by Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, is a pivotal model that elucidates the decision-making process under risk or uncertainty. It postulates an alternative to the classical utility theory by demonstrating how individuals often make unexpected choices when faced with certainty versus uncertainty and loss versus gain.

The theory suggests that individuals prefer certainty over risk when it comes to gains but are willing to gamble when it comes to losses. This behavior is attributed to "loss aversion," where the potential pain of losing surpasses the potential pleasure of gaining. This evolutionary trait has helped humans avoid danger and survive.

Mental Accounting

"Mental Accounting" is another concept that contributes to the Disposition Effect. It refers to the cognitive process of categorizing personal funds and investments, which often leads to irrational decision-making. Each investment is viewed in isolation, with decisions made based on the account's state. Emotions are also attached to these accounts, further influencing decisions.

Fear of Regret and Desire for Pride

The fear of regret and the desire for pride also drive the Disposition Effect. The anxiety of selling a losing stock before a potential surge or not selling a winning stock before a potential drop often leads to irrational decision-making. The pride associated with making a winning investment can also influence decisions.

The Disposition Effect in Large-Cap Tech Stocks

Given small-cap (IWM) weakness and the strength in a select number of large-cap tech stocks (XLK) like Nvidia and Microsoft, any volatility or correction is likely to disproportionately hurt these stocks. This is due to the human tendency to sell winners, which are few and far between in 2023.

FactSet, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Conclusion - The Risk of Non-AI Selling is Real

None of this has anything to do with fundamental overvaluation in Nvidia, but rather relative gains in Nvidia, Microsoft, and the other mega-cap stocks driving the headline indices. I've also argued that mid-June could mark the start of another risk-off period given stabilization in defensive sectors like Utilities (XLU), which tend to outperform the S&P 500 (SP500) in advance of stock market accidents. My only point here is to emphasize that momentum in Nvidia and other concentrated stocks breaks because of fear and human behavior through the disposition effect, irrespective of fundamental valuation and future growth. And if I'm right, I think investors will be surprised by just how quickly price, and the narrative, can change.