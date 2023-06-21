Scott Olson

Amid renewed risk-taking appetite in the markets, it's a great time for investors to hop on some well-heeled rebound plays. Though we're unlikely to see tech valuations return to 2021 levels, there is plenty of fundamental momentum in certain names to sustain

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), in particular, is an excellent stock to evaluate. The sports-betting company has seen plenty of momentum in 2023 as traction grows in newly-added states. Year to date, the stock has more than doubled - yet even so, I think there's still plenty of room for upside left.

I am bullish on DraftKings and am stoutly holding onto the stock in my portfolio. I am encouraged at seeing the company's growth in active users, driven by new state legalizations - at one point, the market had feared that DraftKings' pandemic-era uptick in monthly gamers and overall betting activity was due to COVID shutdowns and bored consumers making bets at home - now, however, we can see that increased activity levels are organic and have been sustained. Also in DraftKings' favor is the fact that it has reduced marketing spend and improved gross margins, without materially impacting its growth rates.

Here, in my view, is the full long-term bull case for DraftKings:

The tide is shifting in favor of sports betting legalization- In early 2022, DraftKings landed its "white whale" among state legalizations - New York State. Now, the company's sports betting is live in 42% of the U.S. population. Other major states like California and Texas are still major holdouts. The key observations here: A) the benefits from the New York launch still haven't impacted DraftKings' financials yet, and B) more momentum is underfoot, with 12 states representing an additional 24% of the U.S. having open bills for legalization in upcoming elections.

Superb velocity once legal- Given that it's already a known national brand with fantasy sports operations live in most states, DraftKings isn't starting from scratch every single time it launches in a new state. Data from recent state launches shows that sign-ups and betting activity immediately ramp from the time DraftKings launches.

Variety of sports and formats leads to a broad market- DraftKings has something for everyone. Though anchored by big sports like football, DraftKings also has other sports, including golf, NASCAR, basketball, and MMA. DraftKings also has fantasy formats as well as direct online sports betting where legal, as well as offerings in casino gaming.

Additional monetization opportunities beyond sports betting and fantasy sports- DraftKings has designs on diversifying itself beyond simply sports. Through acquisitions, the company is now a casino gaming operator, and its new marketplace business has tossed DraftKings into the high-growth arena of NFTs. DraftKings notes that recent NFT offerings have been over-subscribed.

Just now turning the tide to focus on profitability- Driven by scale and word of mouth, DraftKings has reduced its customer acquisitions costs by double digits year-over-year, allowing for more organic growth and helping the company toward its goal of starting to generate substantial adjusted EBITDA profits by the end of 2023.

Stay long here - in my view, the momentum for DraftKings is still in its early innings.

Q1 download

Stock gains for DraftKings picked up steam after the company released Q1 earnings and updated its outlook for the year. Take a look at the Q1 earnings summary below:

DraftKings Q1 results (DraftKings Q1 earnings deck)

DraftKings' revenue surged 84% y/y to $769.7 million, dramatically beating Wall Street's expectations of $697.5 million (+67% y/y) by a huge seventeen-point margin. Revenue growth also accelerated versus 81% y/y in Q4. In a macro climate where most companies, especially tech companies, are reporting recession-driven deceleration, it's especially encouraging to see that DraftKings is virtually seeing no impact at all.

The quarter's strength was driven in part by early-2023 launches in Ohio and Massachusetts. Since launching in January and March in these states, respectively, DraftKings has attracted 7% and 6% of these states' total adult populations onto its platform.

DraftKings share trends (DraftKings Q1 earnings deck)

The chart above shows that in the states that DraftKings has launched since last year, the average percentage of the adult population that signed onto DraftKings in the first 30 days is a stunning 3.4%. This is substantially higher than DraftKings' earlier "vintages" (closer to ~1%), which shows that despite the state-by-state approach that DraftKings has to take, it is indeed a national brand that is catching fire - and once states legalize, there is a backlog of adults waiting to sign up.

Strength in recent trends has pushed DraftKings to boost its full-year guidance to $3.185 billion in revenue (+42% y/y) and -$315 million in adjusted EBITDA; the latter being a 21% reduction in loss expectations for the year. This was driven by a combination of factors including improved hold rates, Q1 sports outcomes that favored the house (DraftKings), and most importantly, much better player engagement.

DraftKings guidance update (DraftKings Q1 earnings deck)

As previously mentioned, player engagement rates were high despite DraftKings' conscious decision to limit marketing spend. Customer acquisition costs in the first quarter declined -27% y/y (while new customers still grew 57% y/y), which helped DraftKings bring its pro forma gross margins up by six points y/y to 38%:

DraftKings gross margin trends (DraftKings Q1 earnings deck)

This, in turn, has helped to slim down DraftKings' adjusted EBITDA losses by ~23% y/y:

DraftKings adjusted EBITDA (DraftKings Q1 earnings deck)

DraftKings' focus has turned to profitability and efficiency, and the company expects to generate $150 million in adjusted EBITDA profit in the fourth quarter of this year - a huge turnaround from current levels. Per CEO Jason Robins' remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

At the same time, achieving efficiency remains a relentless focus. Our mantra of revenue growth and cost efficiency is gaining even more momentum throughout the organization. Due to both our strong revenue growth and our ongoing efforts to capture efficiencies, primarily within external marketing and our fixed costs, we are on the cusp of achieving profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis. We expect to be approximately breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis in the second quarter, and we expect to achieve nearly $150 million of positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter. For the full year, we are improving our adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of negative $290 million to negative $340 million or an increase of 21% at the midpoint versus our February full year guidance."

Key takeaways

DraftKings' renewed focus on profitability, its ability to dramatically grow active players and revenue while also reducing customer acquisition costs, and the momentum it has with additional state legalizations are all reasons to continue banking on upside here. Stay long.