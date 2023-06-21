Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DraftKings: Full Steam Ahead

Jun. 21, 2023 5:29 PM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)5 Comments
Summary

  • DraftKings' stock has doubled in 2023, driven by growth in active users with more room for upside.
  • DraftKings' Q1 revenue surged 84% y/y, and the company is focusing on profitability, expecting to generate $150 million in adjusted EBITDA profit in Q4 2023.
  • In new states that recently launched, DraftKings is able to quickly capture a mid-single digit percentage of the total adult population.
  • In spite of the company's decision to reduce marketing spend, active players and overall engagement is surging to record levels.
Online Fantasy Sports Sites, FanDuel And DraftKings, Under Scrutiny Of Government

Scott Olson

Amid renewed risk-taking appetite in the markets, it's a great time for investors to hop on some well-heeled rebound plays. Though we're unlikely to see tech valuations return to 2021 levels, there is plenty of fundamental momentum in certain names to sustain

This article was written by

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Comments (5)

WolfpackCapital profile picture
WolfpackCapital
Today, 6:28 PM
Comments (235)
Best DKNG article yet
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 6:09 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.25K)
Excellent article, and timely for me as I am constantly laser focused on DKNG to determine my next move, if any. When DKNG was trading in the low teens, and very few investors wanted to gamble on the stock of DKNG rather than on its mobile platform, I was busy selling puts with strike prices of $10 and $12.50. Then, as I determined that DKNG represented a franchise that would survive and thrive with increased involvement from billionaire Tilman Fertitta, I kept increasing the strike prices of my puts from $17.50 to $20 and even $22.50, but I couldn't resist harvesting all of my incredible profits and currently have no interest in DKNG. My preference would be that DKNG pull back to the lower $20s again, so I could sell $20 puts again. I think that DKNG is currently stuck trading around $25, whether the rest of the market is going up or down, and that seems like a fair price now.
d
duke223
Today, 6:08 PM
Comments (364)
Great article. DKNG is very undervalued.
A
ATinvestor
Today, 5:39 PM
Comments (365)
I agree completely. DraftKings is easy money at today’s price.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 6:10 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.25K)
@ATinvestor You must be young and/or brilliant, because there is no such thing as easy money in the stock market. It's all risk capital, and if you choose correctly the desserts are admittedly delicious.
