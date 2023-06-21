Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 Could Slide To 3,000, SPXT An Escape Hatch

Jun. 21, 2023 5:37 PM ETXLK, SPXT, SPY
Modern Income Investor
Summary

  • The S&P 500 Index is at high risk of a major pullback due to its heavy reliance on the technology sector and the market's lack of concern about a recession or inflation pressures.
  • Removing technology exposure or reducing it can help investors avoid potential losses if the market experiences a downturn in the second half of 2023.
  • Investors can use ETFs like SPXT and XLK to control their tech exposure and create alternate allocations within the S&P 500.

Ships Escape Hatch

jeffdalt/iStock via Getty Images

Back on April 5 of this year, I detailed how I thought the S&P 500 Index, then valued at just under 4,100, could hit 4,500 and 3,000 before year-end. With an intraday high last Friday at 4,448, the first part of

Modern Income Investor
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own S&P 500 put options via SPY and SPX.

