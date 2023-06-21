S&P 500 Could Slide To 3,000, SPXT An Escape Hatch

jeffdalt/iStock via Getty Images

Back on April 5 of this year, I detailed how I thought the S&P 500 Index, then valued at just under 4,100, could hit 4,500 and 3,000 before year-end. With an intraday high last Friday at 4,448, the first part of that pairing is in range. We should not be terribly surprised. When markets get tech-obsessed, they can go parabolic, a la the Dot-Com Bubble.

Over time, the market has morphed into a tech-versus-everyone type of environment. And, while some of this has to do with the outstanding business success of a small number of giant technology stocks that dominate the S&P 500's weighting in a way they haven't in a long time, that's not the only factor. There is also the relentless inflow of cash into S&P 500 Index funds, which has provided a real but non-fundamental rationale for higher prices in the world's most well-known stock market index.

But now, there are signs that the enthusiasm for tech is at the expense of the rest of the market. So, as I noted back in early April, conditions were right for a tech-driven stock market celebration, followed fairly quickly by a decline of greater magnitude. Forecasts of market levels are a guessing game for sure. However, what is not a guessing game, and what I've relied on heavily for the past three decades managing money professionally, is gauging how susceptible the S&P 500 is to a major pullback. And right now, that risk is very high.

The key to today's market: Recognizing high risk, even if it is not realized

This does not mean that the market will fall, only that it is at high risk of falling over the next six months. And, when we try to project where it could go if the air is left out of the liquidity bubble and the impact of that slew of Fed rate cuts finally hits the economy the way it was intended, it is not hard to see a second-half meltdown happening.

My April article discussed 4,500 and 3,000 with the market at 4,100. In percentage terms, that's about a 10% gain, followed by a 33% loss. To find a time when the S&P 500 fell by 33%, we have to go all the way back to…2 years ago! 2022's pandemic shock dropped the index by one-third of its value in just five weeks. But the recovery was so fast, I think it removed a lot of the fear that typically comes with seeing that type of wealth wiped out.

In addition to the continued concerns about a Fed mistake, or the possibility that their tools are now largely impotent to stop a recession, there are some inter-market relationships that scream high risk to me. Here's one.

Data by YCharts

The chart above shows that by removing that one big sector, technology, from the S&P 500, there was not much difference in performance for much of 2016 through 2019. However, since that time, the market environment has pitted tech against the other 10 S&P 500 sectors. Tech has typically won handily, including during the past six months, where it posted its best return versus the broad market in years. In the six months ended in May, SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) made about 3% while ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology (SPXT) actually fell by about 3%.

S&P 500 - Tech Sector = Dow Industrials? Not exactly, but sort of

What's interesting about removing the technology sector from the S&P 500 is that it leaves you with a portfolio that, for the past 5 years, has moved in lockstep with the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Check out this chart. There is very little difference. Tech has performed like it is its own asset class.

Data by YCharts

When you remove the tech sector, you get a portfolio in which health care, consumer cyclicals, and financial stocks, three of the remaining ten sectors, make up around 50% of the portfolio. That's the case with SPXT, which has been about as under-the-radar an ETF as one could find, with assets only recently "surging" from under $10 million to over $30 million. Yet this ETF, which debuted in 2015 to minimal fanfare, might just be a shelter investors are thankful they found.

And, since The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) exists, that means an investor can use that and SPXT to control their tech exposure, creating an infinite variety of S&P 500 alternate allocations. With the market's valuation on the high side with tech included, but more palatable when it is removed, that could be a way for investors to be in "the market" while not being victims of the next tech-led collapse.

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 has reached this level of technical valuation before. The Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) I rely on heavily is flashing a potential topping signal, as that measure has peaked in an area similar to its current level on three occasions in just the past 12 months. That, and the market's lack of concern about a recession and/or resumption in inflation pressures, could set up a third quarter like others we have seen lately in market cycles. That's where the technology leaders sell off, the dip buyers come in as usual, but this time the bids drop off and it creates a cascading effect. That gets us from nearly 4,500 to 3,000 within six months.

4,500 and 3,000 in the same year? Still very much on the table

Frankly, such a move, while not what I'd consider a very likely scenario, would be a fitting follow-up to this spring's parabolic move higher in the Nasdaq, which is what is really driving the S&P 500's rally. To be crystal clear: the Nasdaq is covering for broader weakness in the S&P 500, as evidenced by how many stocks are not participating in the rally. For the S&P 500 to rally 20% since the October lows, but with so many sectors lagging as they have, conditions seemed likely for a short, sharp, narrowly-focused, unsustainable rally back in April. And that is likely what we have here.

Data by YCharts

So, for investors who have realized that this is a crucial time to shake off the temptation to own tech at any cost, and "ride the wave" higher, know that by simply removing technology exposure, or greatly reducing it, you stand a chance to not get mauled should the bear re-enter during 2023's second half, the way it did in 2022.