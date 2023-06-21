Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ARC Document Solutions: Needs To Be Cheaper And More Profitable For Us To Start Biting

Jun. 21, 2023 5:38 PM ETARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.6K Followers

Summary

  • ARC Document Solutions' shares are trading at the same level as two years ago with the company continuing to run a strong balance sheet and report attractive valuation metrics.
  • The company's cash-flow generation has decreased over the past couple of years, with lower free cash-flow-to-sales and asset efficiency ratios compared to 2021.
  • Despite the attractive metrics, ARC Document Solutions remains a hold as the share price has not significantly moved, and investors should await further developments.

CASHFLOW word on calculator and pen on documents

valiantsin suprunovich

Intro

If we pull up an intermediate chart of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC), we can see that shares are trading very close to the same level currently ($3 a share) as they were approximately 2 years ago. This

ARC 5-Year Technical Chart

ARC Intermediate Chart (ARC Technicals)

Free cashflow to sales formula

Free cash flow to sales (www.carboncollective.co)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

