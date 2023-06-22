gopixa

I am a huge no-limit hold 'em poker fan. I was taught by my father how to play at a young age. He would have a monthly game with the gents of the neighborhood out on the back patio of our home. There is no way mom would allow that much cigar smoke to permeate the house.

I actually became very accomplished at poker and won all the pennies from the kids who lived on my street. I went on to win poker tournaments in Vegas at the now-demolished Sahara Hotel and in L.A. at the Commerce Casino. One of the unique rules to no-limit hold 'em is the fact that at any time you can shove all your remaining chips into the middle of the pot in a feat of bravado. The other players have to then determine whether or not you actually have the "nuts" or you are just bluffing. Having the "nuts" means you actually have the strongest hand possible.

After thinking about Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) recent moves, it finally dawned on me the CEO Jim Farley has essentially "shoved all in." Farley has basically bet the entire future of Ford on his lofty electric vehicle ("EV") aspirations. The problem is, I am not 100% sure whether Ford is holding the "nuts" at this time or if they are just bluffing. Nevertheless, high risk equals high reward. They say you can't win a no-limit hold 'em tournament without going all in at least once, and I believe that.

Even so, with this piece, I wanted to focus on what I see as the major risks and pitfalls to Ford's EV plans. Further, hopefully the prescient Seeking Alpha members who read this will add their two cents as well. In the corporate consulting world we would call this a "spit-balling" session. This is where someone would purpose a recommendation, and then the rest of us would do our best to shoot holes in it to see if it actually held water. Let's get started.

Major Risks & Pitfalls To Ford's EV Strategy

Targets Too Aggressive

My first issue is the fact CEO Jim Farley seems to have set very aggressive goals for Ford's foray into the EV space.

Ford plans to be profitable by 2026

Ford

Ford is making huge investments in cost-saving initiatives across the board to achieve an 8% EBIT margin on EVs by the end of 2026. The company is currently losing money on the entire EV proposition. Just about everything will have to go right to make the 8% EBIT target a reality in my mind. The next lofty target has to do with unit production estimates.

Ford plans to produce 600,000 EVs by 2023

Ford

On top of the profitability goal, Ford has also stated it plans to produce at least 600,000 EVs by the end of 2023 and 2 million EV units by the end of 2026. According to Car and driver:

"Of these 600,000 EVs, 270,000 will be the Mach-E, with Ford predicting 150,000 sales of the Lightning and E-Transit each and 30,000 units of a yet-to-be-revealed electric SUV for Europe. Ford aims to increase its annual EV production to 2 million units by the end of 2026 and says it has sourced 70 percent of the battery capacity needed for this target."

I almost wish Farley hadn't said that. Nonetheless, it is out there now. If Ford misses the bar and has to pull back on their targets, this won't be good news.

Moving on, the second-largest risk I see to the plan is the fact there are so many new moving parts being put into place at one time.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

When I think of Ford's current state of affairs, I can't help being reminded of the title of the recent Oscar Award Winning movie for Best Picture, "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Ford seems to be attempting to do this very thing.

Ford

In addition to Ford launching into an entirely new line of business, Ford has also just performed a complete reorganization of their corporate structure. The fact of the matter is the company was in dire need of a reorg, that is for sure. Even so, oftentimes when you do perform these types of processes you tend to uncover additional hidden costs that you had not anticipated in the first place. What's more, you inevitably run into issues with the timeline and have to push out target dates due to unexpected delays. This costs you time and money.

If Ford has to push out target dates and lower profitability expectations due to unforeseen issues arising, I don't see Wall Street analysts or shareholders giving them much quarter. Nonetheless, there are many positives as well. See slide below.

Ford

So there are definitely pluses and minuses to performing this type of cleanup reorg. Yet, to be able to do a full-blown corporate reorganization and start up an entirely new line of business is a tall order. Let's just hope the Ford executives included enough slack time in their projections to give them sufficient leeway to hit the numbers.

I remember learning this lesson the hard way as a young project manager just out of college. I was given my first project assignment and I gave a very aggressive target completion date to try and impress my boss. When I was a day late getting the finished product to him due to unforeseen circumstances, he was not impressed. After that, I would always add two days onto my target completion dates to account for any hidden issues that seem to always pop up. Then I would turn the results in a day early and be praised for bringing the project early. It's all a matter of perception.

The third issue I see for Ford is their attempt at vertical integration.

Vertical Integration Issues

Ford recently announced big plans to vertically integrate the production of EVs with two new huge campuses. Ford stated:

"Ford Motor Company is announcing plans to bring electric vehicles at scale to American customers with two new massive, environmentally and technologically advanced campuses in Tennessee and Kentucky that will produce the next generation of electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Ford plans to make the largest ever U.S. investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer and, together with its partner, SK Innovation, plans to invest $11.4 billion and create nearly 11,000 new jobs at the Tennessee and Kentucky mega-sites, strengthening local communities and building on Ford's position as America's leading employer of hourly autoworkers. An all-new $5.6 billion mega campus in Stanton, Tenn., called BlueOval City, will create approximately 6,000 new jobs and reimagine how vehicles and batteries are manufactured. Ford BlueOval City will become a vertically integrated ecosystem for Ford to assemble an expanded lineup of electric F-Series vehicles and will include a BlueOval SK battery plant, key suppliers and recycling. Ford's new Tennessee assembly plant is designed to be carbon neutral with zero waste to landfill once fully operational."

Since I have been using the titles of movies and poker game moves as metaphors for this piece, I figured why stop now! This part of Ford's plan reminds me of a line from my favorite TV show as a kid, Star Trek, "To go where no man has gone before."

Just like most things in life, things don't always turn out the way you planned. I can see lots of issues arising from attempting to accomplish this lofty goal. Not to mention the fact the issues that may arise from the logistics and raw material cost of getting the batteries manufactured at the plant. Ford had to estimate what the cost of the raw materials of the batteries would be in order to make their cost savings projections. Let's just hope those all turn out to be in the ballpark as the price of commodities seem to fluctuate greatly.

Now let me wrap this piece up.

The Wrap-Up

With high risk comes high reward. Ford is definitely going all in on its EV aspirations, that is for sure. Even so, there are a plethora of pitfalls that await them.

In addition to the three major issues I have listed off above, there are many others. Competition and quality control issues round out my top five major downside risks for Ford. They are already having to make several recalls as it is. It only seems logical they may encounter more as they enter uncharted waters.

In regards to the competition, Ford seems to be attempting to fill the gaps that others have missed. I think it's a smart move for them to not try and compete with the Chinese, Tesla (TSLA), and other EV carmakers in the sedan (two row 5 seat) models. Yet, we will have to see if their strategy works and if the public takes to their Gen 2 models.

I still have faith in Ford. I believe the management team has done their homework. What's more, you get paid a nice 5% dividend while you wait. You can't beat that! Nevertheless, this does not take away from the monumental task they have ahead of them. Not to mention, the lofty goals they have set for themselves as well.

I am long Ford stock, yet the position only represents 2% of my portfolio. If anyone is contemplating starting a position in the company at this time, I would definitely layer in overtime to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter, I look forward to reading yours. What other risks do you see regarding Ford achieving its goals?