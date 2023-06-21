Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Janus International: Steady Margin Overshadows Top Line Moderation

Summary

  • Janus International Group has experienced margin stability in Q1 2023 due to its R3-Self-storage business and the adoption of Nokē remote access products.
  • Despite facing challenges such as project delays in the housing sector and high labor costs, Janus plans to improve operating margins and reduce debt in 2023.
  • The stock is currently undervalued, and investors are advised to hold it for steady medium-term returns.

View of self storage warehouse, process of keeping and storing the goods and items in storage units, self-storage building, lock and key concept

Nikolay Tsuguliev

Janus Focuses On The Margin Side

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) manufactures and supplies roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies for self-storage, commercial, and industrial buildings. Recently, it has added R3-Self-storage, which added to its capacity

Revenue and margin

Seeking Alpha

Segment revenues

JBI's Filings

Wall Street rating

Seeking Alpha

Relative valuation multiples

Author Created and Seeking Alpha

Wilshire US REIT Index

FRED Economic Data

Total returns

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

I have more than 14 years of experience in analyzing and writing on stocks. I write on both long and short sides in an unbiased manner. I have been covering the energy sectors for the past 7 years, with the primary focus on the oilfield equipment services sector. I also cover the Industrial Supply industry. I occasionally co-author with Seeking Alpha contributor Thomas Prescott.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

