You Can Find Value, Growth, And Yield Within Apollo Global Management's Tickers

Summary

  • Apollo Global Management has recovered from the banking crisis and is trading at a 52-week high, while Athene's preferred stocks remain undervalued.
  • Apollo's innovative business model, which creatively uses insurance, is one reason for optimism about the company's future.
  • The company is well-positioned to benefit from the banking crisis by increasing its share in investment-grade debt at the expense of banks.
  • Several issues of Athene's preferred stocks remain attractive due to the combination of 7%+ yield and probable outsized capital return once the credit cycle turns. Series D is expected to deliver the highest return.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is a holding company that comprises alternative asset manager Apollo Asset Management ("old Apollo") and life insurer Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) ("AHL"). This structure has been in place since Jan 1, 2022, when

Athene's preferred stocks

Author, company

Fixed annuities withdrawals

Company

Alexander Steinberg profile picture
Alexander Steinberg
4.23K Followers
Ph. D. and MBA. I worked in executive/management positions for big US companies, then ran my own business for about 15 years, and upon exiting, turned to full-time investing. I primarily manage my own funds and consult a limited number of friends and clients.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APO, BAM, OWL, BRK.B, ATH.PD, ATH.PA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A potential escalation of the war in Ukraine makes equities riskier than usual.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

