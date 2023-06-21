Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference (Transcript)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript June 21, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Milford - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Tonet - J.P. Morgan

Jeremy Tonet

My name is Jeremy Tonet, and I cover the midstream and utilities universe for J.P. Morgan, Equity Research. And for our final presentation of the day, we are extremely excited to be joined by Magellan's CEO, Aaron Milford. Very exciting developments with the Magellan story. So thank you very much for taking the time to join us today. And maybe I'll just lead off with a question on everyone's mind. Starting off, if you could just discuss the factors that went to Magellan's decision to sell to ONEOK, how long had there been conversations between the two companies and the Magellan hold a full process? How did potential C-Corp conversion back in? A lot of the elements to this decision if you could walk us through.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Aaron Milford

Well, Jeremy, thanks. First of all, thanks for having us this afternoon. It's been a great conference. It's great to talk with you all. So starting with the first part of your question about, why would Magellan think about selling the company or combining with ONEOK in this instance? And for us, it actually goes back strategically for some period of time. We would often get asked the question, would Magellan think about diversifying into other products or other parts of the energy industry? And our answer was, sure, we're open minded anything that creates value and the idea of having a more diversified company with more product exposure to things like NGLs and natural gas in particular is something that we'd be interested in doing. If we could find a way to do, and this is the important part that creates value.

Comments (3)

M
Mscape
Yesterday, 7:51 PM
Premium
Comments (331)
Nothing in the transcript changed my mind and I am voting no to this merger
t
tennis111
Yesterday, 7:56 PM
Premium
Comments (325)
@Mscape I’m voting no, also.
b
bean78624
Yesterday, 7:40 PM
Comments (111)
These folks talk like they never heard of the step-up basis. By selling out, MMP has created a taxable event for me in a year I would not have picked. Now these guys have given me a six-figure tax hickey, over 60 percent of which will be at ordinary rates. I don't want to get into a back and forth either. I just want this surprise sell-out to not happen. Back and forth indeed.
