Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.: Why I've Tripled Down In The $1s

Courage & Conviction Investing
Summary

  • At $1.25, ADES shares are trading at a $41.25 million market capitalization. The company has $79 million in cash and $20 million in debt.
  • The company competes in an oligopoly market structure and has $600 million of capital invested in its business, with another $95 million of CAPEX earmarked.
  • I explain why the sentiment is so negative towards the stock and why I've tripled down on my position sizing, in the low to mid $1s.
Small cap (micro-cap) investing has always been a conviction game. In many instances, due to the lack of liquidity and inherently small market capitalizations there is very limited buy side / institutional support. When you have limited buy side sponsorship you are subject to amplified volatility as

Second Wind Capital is a value oriented investment service with a strong recent track record of exceptional outperformance. The focus is mostly small cap value and special situation equities. From January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2022, the flagship account has compounded at 43.7% per year. 

Courage & Conviction Investing
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
Yesterday, 9:02 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.02K)
No mention of the onerous terms on the related party loan. A $10m fully secured loan shouldn’t have nearly this kind of terms if the story is real. Henrik and I have both raised this issue to you and it didn’t get a single sentence in your piece. Without this specific overhang I’d probably be tempted to buy some here. With it the stock seems unownable.
Yuppp profile picture
Yuppp
Yesterday, 8:58 PM
Comments (601)
Not to be hurtful, but from the outside looking in you seem to be emotionally attached to a terrible stock that should have been sold and losses cut some time ago regardless of its story. May want to take a few steps back and clear your head before you dig any deeper in this ditch.
D
Defensive Value
Yesterday, 8:37 PM
Premium
Comments (1.22K)
CCI, do you have any sort of rebuttal to ManDan74's concern about the technology being a science experiment?
r
remy123
Yesterday, 8:34 PM
Comments (328)
No dividend since then nothing but drop in share price until it returns no buyers
bazooooka profile picture
bazooooka
Yesterday, 8:33 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.1K)
seems like a lotto type investment; I'd size small but do see the case for a multi-bagger
tufttugger profile picture
tufttugger
Yesterday, 8:33 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.39K)
@courage & Conviction Investing "very stable municipal water customers" <-- That is one comment I can 100% agree with. Water districts get money every time you flush the toilet.

Do you have any comments on the other articles you pointed out that note how fast the cash will run out and possible associated capital raises (dilution) that might be needed? You reference it as a risk that management needs to be spot on on their capital expectations and execution. What do you think of their financing sources and interest payments, etc.?

Outside of water districts, what do you think of ADES's other potential markets in fuel additives, and soil remediation or soil enhancement? Or is it all about water (I work in water, it's a huge long term growth market)?

Lastly, how does natgas prices impact ADES? As long as they are low there's more conversion of coal to natgas, thus lost ADES coal business? I don't see that flipping though if natgas goes back up, maybe just slow/pause the conversion which has been going on for years now? Am I missing something.

Thanks!
M
ManDan74
Yesterday, 8:30 PM
Comments (44)
I understand the temptation to get long this, but you left out one key risk. The ARQ technology may not work at all. Millions have already been invested and it is unclear if they can produce a saleable product. ARQ is basically a VC investment. It is conceivable, some would say likely, that ades will burn its cash and need to raise more to fund this science fair project while profitability remains elusive at Red River.
