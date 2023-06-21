Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Evertz Technologies Limited (EVTZF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCPK:EVTZF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 21, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Campbell - Executive Vice President, Business Development

Doug Moore - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Evertz Q4 Investor Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Campbell, Executive Vice President, Business Development. Please go ahead.

Brian Campbell

Thank you, Julia. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Evertz Technologies conference call for our fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2023, with Doug Moore, Evertz's Chief Financial Officer and myself, Brian Campbell.

Please note that our financial press release and MD&A will be available on SEDAR and on the company's investor website.

Doug and I will comment on the financial results and then open the call to your questions. I will begin with a few annual and fourth quarter highlights, following which Doug will provide more detail.

First off, I'm pleased to report sales for the fiscal year totaled a record $454.6 million. Annual net earnings were $64.6 million, resulting in fully diluted earnings per share of $0.84 for fiscal 2023. Investments in research and development totaled $117.1 million for fiscal 2023.

Now moving on to the fourth quarter financials. Sales in the fourth quarter were a record high $128.9 million, up 11% year-over-year. Gross margin for the fourth quarter was $76.7 million or 59.5% of sales. And foreign exchange for the fourth quarter was a gain of $252,000. Net earnings for the fourth quarter were $18.6 million, with fully diluted earnings per share of $0.24 in the quarter.

