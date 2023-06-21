Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Vs. Bitcoin: What You Need To Know

Jun. 21, 2023 8:12 PM ETGold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR)BTC-USD
Clem Chambers profile picture
Clem Chambers
4.34K Followers

Summary

  • Gold’s long-held status as the number one safe haven asset is seriously compromised by crypto.
  • Gold is stagnant and crypto remains buoyant and defiant.
  • If the hand of regulation is light on crypto, gold risks becoming ‘boomer Bitcoin’.
  • A halt in crypto’s march to mainstream by regulators would likely see gold surge.
  • While an investor can pick sides, holding some of each is the sensible alternative.
Golden Bitcoin Coin and mound of gold

bodnarchuk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gold: Why isn’t it so much higher? With high inflation gold is meant to take off. That is what is written in every 101 investment book.

Yet here is the chart. It is super long term:

Long term gold chart

Long term gold chart

This article was written by

Clem Chambers profile picture
Clem Chambers
4.34K Followers
Clem Chambers is CEO of Online Blockchain plc, a leading UK-listed blockchain research and development incubator. He is also the founder and former CEO of global stocks, shares and crypto information website ADVFN.com and author of Amazon No.1 Bestseller 101 Ways to Pick Stock Market Winners and Trading Cryptocurrencies: A Beginner’s Guide. A prolific financial writer, Chambers has written for many of the world’s leading financial titles and won Journalist of the Year in the Business Market Commentary category in the State Street U.K. Institutional Press Awards in 2018. Clem has a history of calling the markets early. Chambers is also General Partner of Ylem Capital: clem@ylem.capital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XAUUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Currently acquiring gold and crypto assets.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.