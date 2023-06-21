Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Nice Dose Of 'Don't Fight The Fed'

WisdomTree
Summary

  • Throughout this Fed rate hike cycle, there always seemed to be some sort of disconnect between what the policy makers were saying and what the money and bond markets were thinking.
  • At various times, you got the sense it was a case of either “don’t fight the tape” or “don’t fight the Fed.”.
  • Based upon recent developments in the Fed Funds Futures arena and the U.S. Treasury (UST), it’s increasingly looking like a “sea change” in sentiment has occurred where “don’t fight the Fed” is now winning out.

FED federal reserve of USA sybol and sign.

Bet_Noire

By Kevin Flanagan

Throughout this Fed rate hike cycle, there always seemed to be some sort of disconnect between what the policymakers were saying and what the money and bond markets were thinking.

At various times, you got the

Implied Fed Funds Rates - Jan 2024

U.S. Treasury Yields

This article was written by

WisdomTree
