Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal Undervalued With Room For Growth

Jun. 21, 2023 9:39 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)1 Comment
Daniel Giron profile picture
Daniel Giron
530 Followers

Summary

  • PayPal has strong fundamentals and growth opportunities in the digital payments industry, particularly in the Buy Now Pay Later segment and through Venmo.
  • Despite facing strong competition and upcoming management changes, the company generates significant revenues and has a robust cash flow, allowing for aggressive share buybacks.
  • With an 80% drop in market valuation from its peak, PayPal presents an attractive long-term investment opportunity and is rated as a buy.
PayPal To Cut Staff By 7% In Coming Weeks

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a leader in the highly contested digital payment industry with 435 million active users and $1.3 trillion in total payment volume (TPV) as of the end of 2022. PayPal has been a trusted payment solution for a

This article was written by

Daniel Giron profile picture
Daniel Giron
530 Followers
I am an experienced financial analyst with a background in banking. Throughout my career, I have gained a vast knowledge of credit risk and financial analysis. In my previous role at one of the largest banks in Europe, I was responsible for monitoring a portfolio of over 100 international corporates, which included tasks such as credit analysis, financial analysis, internal ratings, etc. I am a well-educated and passionate finance professional, holding a Master's degree in economics. Over the past four years, I have written over 100 credit rationales for the bank's risk department on international corporates. I am highly skilled in analyzing financial data and identifying risk factors, and I am committed to staying up-to-date with the latest developments in the finance industry. Overall, I am confident in my ability to provide valuable insights and recommendations to assist with investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Derek Quick profile picture
Derek Quick
Yesterday, 9:58 PM
Premium
Comments (25)
I agree, more points to add - My Paypal thesis - I am long since $59
--- $PYPL is down about -38% the last 9 months.
---It's back to 2017 valuations yet they make double the rev now.
---They have 100 Million less shares now.
---They have 250 million more customers.
---Their Bonds are looking strong, $640M senior notes Japan recently….
---700 funds that owned it Jan 2022 and sold could come back.
---New funds investing, Ray Dalio, RtLLC,
---High dark pool Institutional vol after hrs many days sometimes over 19% of daily average vol.
---Large share buybacks $4.1B 12Mt Lower prices =More shares, they cut some fat in BNPL to add more than $1 billion in buybacks.
---So I do use paypal a lot for my business and have since early 2000s. Spending thousands in fee's a year or more , that are well spent...
---Works the best for safe overseas transactions that nobody imo can compete with especially in some of the billion people nations.
---Users will continue to grow overseas especially currently about 43%.
--- One reason earnings have been choppy was usd vs the other currencies as usd was dominating the last 9 months or so.
---$5.1 Billion FCF Trailing 12m
---Non-Transaction Operating Expenses declined 12% which is very nice to see. Cost saving helped Meta run just mentioning it could help.
----Paypal VS 44 of its peers
2nd in Revenue 27.5 Billion FY E
2nd in cash $10.6 B
3rd in Market cap size 71 B at 2017 v
6th in Price vs 100 Day SMA +30% upside
12th in Debt to FCF 16.74
15th in Rev growth 5y 15% y0y 16th in EV/EBITDA 12.88 16th in Price/Cash flow 11.65 16th in Altman Z score 2.11 - Less bk risk
17th in institutional ownership 75%

---I am not worried about competition in the space, there is plenty of room for growth and paypal still has it's moat regardless of what you hear. Apple pay , Google pay etc have been around for years...
---Paypal owns Braintree, Chargehound , Happy Returns, Honey, Hyperwallet , Paidy, Simility, Venmo, Xoom, and Zettle.
---As a recession hits paypal will be the go to place for people in the gig economy and starting up businesses.
---Also paypal owns many companies like Venmo etc which are growing rapidly and will do well in hard times as they have in the past.
---I believe they can really boost ROE a lot more with those billions and there are multiple opportunities coming up.
--- FED Now is NOT replacing paypal- It's actually bullish long term and expands the market here is why- Paypal to me is not a U.S. play, its international and as the internet via starlink opens doors to billions of more people there will be 100s of millions of new customers for paypal. Competition is good. Also if you ever worked in the government you know that it's not going to work right for years...

---This market has hammered many of the biggest stock like META recently that saw -25% draw down overnight which is now up 200% since I last covered it. Stocks can move fast in this market.
TLDR: Bullish Paypal and believe it could pull a meta type move over the next 12-18 months because of it's valuation currently, its international growth potential and new management.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.