Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EV Revolution And Russian Uranium Banned: Bull Time For Centrus Energy

Jun. 21, 2023 9:47 PM ETCentrus Energy Corp. (LEU)1 Comment
Options Central profile picture
Options Central
133 Followers

Summary

  • Centrus Energy is well positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for clean electrical output to power electric vehicles and the broader push for clean energy solutions.
  • LEU's strategic position, diversified revenue streams, and long-term contracts provide stability and growth opportunities, with consistent revenue growth and reduced debt burden.
  • The recent Russian uranium import ban creates potential opportunities for Centrus Energy as it reduces competition and increases demand for domestically produced uranium, making it an enticing investment opportunity for both long-term growth and shorter-term trades.

Unstable Atom nucleus with electrons spinning around it technology background

Cinefootage Visuals

The electric car revolution has been underway for over a decade now, with all major players developing and touting at least one full electric model. While only representing 7% of new sales in the US in 2022, the projection is

Centrus Energy TTM Revenue

Seeking Alpha

Centrus Energy market cap, debt, cash

Seeking Alpha

LEU Options Strategy

Option Strat

LEU Daily chart

Trading View

LEU daily chart with price targets

Tradingview

This article was written by

Options Central profile picture
Options Central
133 Followers
Former engineer/project manager, who now works in data analysis. I carry my experience in industrial data and costing analysis to the options market to find favorable risk to reward or high probability trades. ~10 years trading with the last 2 years almost exclusively options.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LEU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Derek Quick profile picture
Derek Quick
Yesterday, 10:02 PM
Premium
Comments (25)
Good points.
---Centrus would likely get waivers if any ban ever happened. There are 12 bills related to uranium, nuclear and russian uranium ban since 2021 and 0 of them have made it past step 1 past the committees including s1111 that made leu flash crash the day I loaded up on options. O have been long Centrus since $4 in 2020.
--- Now also note centrus has rock bottom contracts not only from russia but france so they can in turn sell for new highs while still having 2018 low prices locked in.
--- Centrus also is the first U.S. public company to start enrichment and will have a form of a monopoly in HALEU they are a totally different company far better with the governments help.
---- There is a few billion dollars coming next year for haleu and U.S. enrichment and centrus meeting each or their doe pipeline puts them in a good chance to get a lot of deals.

This stock has a tiny float and trades fast. Hit $88 when uranium was lower priced in 2021 and there was less bullish haleu outlook.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.