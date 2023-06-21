Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford: Promising Growth With EV Initiatives

Jun. 21, 2023 9:58 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)3 Comments
Que Capital
Summary

  • Ford is investing in electric vehicle production, with significant capital commitments and strategic partnerships to expand its charging infrastructure.
  • The company's valuation ratios suggest undervaluation, and a forecasted 5-year target price points to an above-average market return, making Ford a "buy" for the long run.
  • Despite risks posed by a competitive EV market and operational challenges in transitioning to EVs, Ford's moves in the EV domain present a sizeable growth trajectory.
Electric pick-up truck Ford F-150

Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis

The Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is changing itself to become a key player in the growing electric vehicle (EV) market. This shift is marked by significant capital investments into manufacturing plants and the forming of strategic partnerships aimed at expanding its

This article was written by

Que Capital
Que Capital specializes in researching undercovered gems in the technology. We combine fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.Disclosure: Existing author Li Eason is a co-worker.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

skoenig613
Yesterday, 10:27 PM
Lately stock
Accumulation proves validity to your thesis . Uber up 30-40 percent in last few weeks also
EBIX EBUCKS
Yesterday, 10:22 PM
"Ford operates in the automobile manufacturing industry, which is only expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% from now until 2028. This may seem disheartening, but this number is nowhere near in comparison to the rapid growth the EV market will experience at an expected CAGR of over 17%."

This is misleading when you consider what a small percentage of total automobiles are currently EVs.

Yes, F is investing quite a bit into EVs. Probably too much. Everyone else is investing into EVs too.

F just isn't an attractive investment IMO.
PT Larry
Yesterday, 10:05 PM
Thanks for the article.

Ford has a minority interest in solid state battery developer Solid Power.

Long F…..
