HYD: High Yield Munis Have A Path To Go Higher

Jun. 21, 2023 10:20 PM ETVanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Summary

  • The article evaluates the VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF as an investment option at its current market price.
  • High yield munis will benefit from lower levels of inflation and lower credit risk than comparable corporate bonds.
  • The high yield muni sector showed value in Q1, and HYD has held its own as equities have been the big winner in 2023.
New York City Municipal Workers Demonstrate Against Vaccine Mandates

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images News

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (BATS:BATS:HYD) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund's objective is to "track the overall performance

CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been in the Financial Services sector since 2008, which unsurprisingly gives me an invaluable insight in how markets can turn. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis), where I studied Finance. I also have my MBA in Finance.

My readers/followers can trust that I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow and research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; KBWB, VFH; XRT, CEF

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PDO, BBN

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 30%

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HYD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

