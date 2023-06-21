David Dee Delgado/Getty Images News

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (BATS:BATS:HYD) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund's objective is to "track the overall performance of the U.S.-dollar-denominated, high-yield, long-term, tax-exempt bond market".

I saw some value in the high yield muni sector back in Q1. As we wrap up the first half of the year, there was indeed some merit to playing this space. While equities have been the big winner in 2023, HYD has held its own:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

With this fast-changing market, I thought it was time to take another look at HYD. While readers should be cautious with any "high yield" play at the moment, there is merit in going down the credit ladder in the muni space. I continue to prefer this option as a way to boost a yield than through leveraged options - even those that are in the IG realm. As a result, I think the "buy" rating on HYD remains relevant and I will explain why in detail below.

Leveraged Options Remain Under Pressure

To begin, I will discuss why I feel this is the preferred way to go after yield in the muni sector for the time being. The comparison here is HYD against leveraged CEFs that own investment grade debt. While that may not seem like a direct comparison (that is because it isn't), the reason why it is relevant is because many retail investors prefer to invest in funds rather than municipal bonds directly. When doing so, the yield on an IG-rated ETF is quite low - so only investors in the upper most tax brackets really see much benefit to them. (For more on this, see my recent article on the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) here).

What ends up happening as a result is that investors have two distinct options. They can go further down in credit quality - such as through HYD - and earn a higher income stream that way to compensate for the heightened risk. Or they can amplify their IG exposure through leveraged CEFs. These are funds that borrow extensively, but still own quality holdings, but use that leverage to amplify the yield. This means retail investors can earn junk-like income from IG-rated funds. Good deal, right?

Well, usually, the answer is yes. The problem now is that leverage has been punished as short-term borrowing costs have spiked. In a normal environment, fund managers could still earn a positive yield pick-up through buying longer dated maturities. But an inverted yield curve limits these opportunities. Short-term borrowing costs have risen substantially, while long-term securities are offering little in terms of additional compensation. The result has been that HYD has notably out-performed a sample of leveraged muni CEFs that hold higher quality underlying securities:

1-Year Performance (HYD against a sample of leveraged CEFs) (Google Finance)

Of course, this is old news. But I think it is still relevant and should impact investor's analysis on what to buy today. The reason is that the Fed continues to project higher interest rates going forward. This tells me that short-term borrowing costs are likely to go up - not down - in the months ahead:

Funds Rate Projection (Federal Reserve)

But economic worries persist. So the scenario of higher short-term rates and lower long-term rates could also persist. This puts leveraged CEFs in a difficult spot still, and is a key reason why readers may want to consider a fund like HYD instead.

Current Yield Is Historically Attractive

Looking at high yield in isolation also suggests buying now could be a good move. Based on the historical curve, we see the current yield is just below the levels witnessed at the height of the pandemic sell-off in 2020. This is a level that we don't see often, making for an intriguing entry point:

Historical Yield Curve (High Yield Muni Index) (Bloomberg)

Of course, inflation is much higher today. So we would need a higher income stream from a fund like HYD to compensate for that. But we should also note that the credit outlook is much clearer than it was in 2020 - the last time the yield was this high. I feel much more comfortable buying these securities in this environment than I would have back then!

As a passive ETF, HYD should track a similar index and have a yield that is close to that. Fortunately, it does:

Current Yields (HYD) (VanEck)

On a tax-adjusted basis, HYD offers a comparable amount of leveraged CEFs in the IG realm - without the constant threat of borrowing costs punishing the distribution (most muni CEFs have seen cuts over the past year). This means that if investors are willing to take on some credit risk over IG munis and/or savings accounts, they will earn an income stream that is more desirable.

Slowing Inflation Is Good For Bonds Overall

My next point looks at the bond market more broadly. This is relevant for high yield munis - and HYD by extension - but also for fixed-income bonds as a whole. So even if readers are not interested in HYD, this could still be relevant for evaluating whether or not to open any credit position right now.

What I am referring to is inflation. This may seem odd, since inflation remains a sore point for households, consumers, and businesses. And the Fed has also reiterated its pledge to continue combating it. But the reality is inflation is coming down. While still high in historical terms for this generation, the annualized gains to the CPI metric is gradually moving lower in 2023:

CPI Figures (JPMorgan Chase)

To manage expectations - this isn't outright terrific for bonds. Inflation is still high, which could make the Fed raise rates further, which in turn will lower bond prices. So HYD does face somewhat of a headwind on this front, as does the bond sector overall.

But we can't always time the "perfect" entry point for anything. With inflation coming down, the Fed rate hike cycle is likely coming to a conclusion. Another hike or two could be on the way, but there isn't much appetite beyond that. This means that starting positions in bonds is beginning to look favorable. Yields are high and inflation is slowing. That is often a recipe for strong forward returns.

Jurisdictions Are For The More Risk-Taking

A word on risk. Personally I see high yield munis as a good spot to take on credit risk. They have a strong history and the extra income is worth it, in my opinion. But that doesn't mean these are risk-free. When defaults hit the muni space they are often in high yield. So HYD comes with heightened credit risk that, while manageable, should not be ignored.

If we look at the top jurisdictions for this fund that should be clear. HYD is loaded up with debt from New York, Illinois, California, and Puerto Rico. With the exception of the latter, those three are very tax-heavy states that spend a lot of money:

HYD's Top Jurisdictions By Weighting (VanEck)

With economic challenges ahead, budgetary challenges are sure to follow. And these big names in the muni space are likely to face some pressure. So weigh these risks carefully before buying.

Munis Remain A Contrarian Play

Another thing I like about munis as a whole is they are generally unloved. This has been the case for a while and encompasses both high yield and investment grade muni funds. Specifically, fund flows to the sector have been negative for over a year - with only a few minor positive blips over that time:

Municipal Fund Flows (Goldman Sachs)

To be fair, this doesn't look especially comforting on the surface. But we have to remember that buying when others are selling is the key to long-term returns. Munis are not a popular asset class right now. So buying in before they become popular again is where the value lies.

VanEck Lowers Expense Ratio

My last point on HYD is a desirable one. This past month, VanEck lowered its fees on three of its ETFs. The good news is that HYD was one of them:

Expense Ratios (VanEck)

This helps keep HYD as a competitive option for retail investors who want access to the high yield muni space. While the .32% fee is still slightly for a passive ETF high, it is moving in the right direction. This reduction went in to effect on 6/20, so that is what investors will face when buying in today.

Bottom line

HYD has been delivering modest gains and I see that continuing in the second half of the year. Munis are a reasonable way to take on more credit risk, and this fund actually has 1/3 of its assets in IG-rated credit which is a nice balance. The fund has a historically high distribution rate, recently saw a reduction in its management fee, and offers investors a contrarian play on an unloved sector.

As a result, I believe keeping the "buy" rating on this fund makes sense going forward. I suggest readers give the idea some consideration at this time.