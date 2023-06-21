borealisgallery

Investment Thesis

With the very upbeat outlook given by the management for FY25 and FY26, I wanted to take a look if Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is a good investment currently. The rumors going hot on the next GTA installment that could come out in FY25 or FY26, which will make the company profitable yet again, however, with the acquisition of Zynga, which destroyed profitability this year and the next year isn’t looking better yet, I would caution new investors from starting a position now. The economic outlook is not rosy, and I believe this will present a better entry point.

Outlook

Rockstar

TTWO is one of the biggest gaming names with a solid reputation in the world. The games they publish under so many different developers that they own are very diverse and everyone knows of them. Especially Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto Series, which is known for its controversial gameplay. I’ve had many fond memories of early GTA games like my first ever console game GTA Vice City, and San Andreas after that made my evenings after school very fun. Back then, I didn't even know English that well, but it didn't matter. So, naturally, I was excited to hear about some big developments that will go down in FY25 and FY26, which will bring in over $8B in net bookings for the company. The stock price jumped over 11% on the day because of this.

It's been around a decade since GTA V has been released, and I am still quite surprised how it still makes around 15% of total net revenues for the company according to their 10-K report. When GTA Online was released, the company hit a gold mine. The company's strategy shifted significantly since then and games as a service took off, with many different games going in that direction, which propelled the gaming industry to new heights in terms of profits. I remember when you could play GTA San Andreas online on the PC a long time ago through doing some funny business, and it was a lot of fun. Rockstar saw the popularity of that and implemented this into their next big games like GTA IV. Then GTA V Online came out and changed it all. Even Red Dead Online was somewhat of a success, but it did not hold attention like GTA Online still does to this day.

The next iteration of the GTA series will no doubt be yet another cash cow that will be milked for at least a decade too. GTA V has sold over 180m units worldwide since its release. Those are really impressive numbers. Red Dead 2 sold over 50m units, which is still quite impressive. I don’t see Rockstar not releasing another Red Dead in the future; however, it is not going to be any time soon and is not as anticipated as GTA VI.

Something that will continue to provide TTWO with revenue is game remasters. I admit I bought into the remastered trilogy of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas at full price, which in hindsight was not worth it, but enjoyed it, nonetheless. The next big, remastered game is rumored to be Red Dead Redemption 1. I just hope it’s a proper remaster, like Capcom does with the Resident Evil series.

Zynga

The mobile game industry is the biggest cash machine in the world. The mobile game industry has exploded in popularity all around the world, especially in Asia. As of ’22, mobile games generated 50% of global gaming revenue. Zynga acquisition was a smart move in my opinion. This move will diversify the company's revenues further. In the latest 10-K report mentioned above, Zynga's acquisition pushed the company’s mobile gaming revenue to new highs and is very close to being the main revenue generator for the company, sitting at around 47% of total revenue generated.

This did not come without consequences, as profitability was destroyed this fiscal year. The company is not going to be profitable for the next year or two that we know, however, in the latest transcript the management said that they are going to be “highly profitable” years past FY25. A case of short-term pain for long-term gain, it seems, which is a good way of thinking about the business. Zynga will keep pushing out hyper-casual games for the rest of the time and will continue to make money left and right. I'm not the biggest fan of those types of games, but they do make money. Hyper-casual games are aimed at people who like to relax after work, during commutes, and turn off their brains and relax. Usually, these people don’t mind spending a few dollars on something in-game because the gameplay is addictive and fun. These in-game purchases over time add up. I’ve spent many dollars on a certain Blizzard card game in the past, which took me by surprise when I checked how much I spent. Let’s just say more than a $70 premium triple-A title.

Financials

So, the prospects seem to be very promising for the company. Now let’s look at the company’s performance over the last 5 years.

TTWO had over $837m in cash and $187m in short-term investments, bringing in around $1B in liquidity, against $1.7B in long-term debt and $1.3B in short-term. I don’t think this is going to be a big problem for the company. The interest on debt is covered by cash on hand until the profitability issues resolve. The company is not at risk of default because of that acquisition.

The company’s current ratio has been affected also in a negative way. It’s not a very attractive metric right now, and I would want to see signs of liquidity coming back up over 1 again and back to their historic levels.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

In terms of efficiency and profitability, we can see that operating expenses and other costs associated with the Zynga acquisition have wreaked havoc on these metrics at the end of FY22. ROA and ROE have fallen through the floor. These metrics were already on a slight decline in FY21. Now, I would like to have more information in future reports to see if efficiency will start to improve, which I believe it will.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

The same story can be said for return on invested capital. The company had a lot of expenses which brought down returns considerably, but as I mentioned earlier, this is just a short-term pain. I wouldn't be surprised to see ROIC staying negative for a little longer until synergies of Zynga and future big releases come out.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

In terms of margins, we can also see how the acquisition has affected them. These will start to trend back up in the next year or two, I do not doubt it.

Margins (Own Calculations)

Overall, if we don’t look at the latest figures, the company was chugging along just fine. With the acquisition of Zynga, profitability and efficiency has gone out the window for now, but I believe the management can right the ship once everything is integrated properly. The above metrics alone have already made up my mind that the company is not worthy of an investment right now if you are looking to open a position. I would like to see how these metrics develop in the next couple of quarters.

What can happen is that the company isn't able to become profitable quickly enough to justify the valuation, and would have to do something about it before investors lose faith. Strauss to me seems like a capable person.

Valuation

I decided to grow revenues by around 10% CAGR for the next decade on the base case. ’23 will see around 1%, then around 18% the next year, which will linearly grow down to around 4% by ’32. I feel like this is a reasonable growth because of mobile gaming and big releases to fuel further growth for the next decade.

On the optimistic case, I went with around 14% CAGR, and for the conservative around 8% CAGR over the next decade.

On the margins side of things, the management said they will not be profitable for the next year or two, while returning to profitability by the time FY25 rolls in. I modeled that also. Then after FY25, net profit margins will increase from 7% to around 12% by '32. This is still well below what the company saw in recent years, for instance, FY20 net profit margins were around 17%. I believe that the management will reach their profitability goals after the big releases.

I will have to give a larger margin of safety because of the financials in the recent year. I decided on 35% MoS. With that said, TTWO's intrinsic value is $96.03, implying a 31% downside from current valuations.

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

Closing Comments

I like the company a lot. So many interesting games under their umbrella and so much innovation potential, however, I will be holding off from starting a position right now. There is still too much uncertainty when it comes to figuring out the profitability issues and the supposed economic downturn in the next half a year or so. Yes, the management is very optimistic about future releases, but we don't know if the next GTA will stick as well as GTA V did. I honestly thought Red Dead Online would be just as big, but that couldn't hold the attention of people as GTA Online did.

Zynga, I believe, will keep churning out hyper-casual games non-stop and will do just fine for a long time, which is a very good thing for TTWO. Mobile gaming is here to stay, and these games do start to look very decent in terms of graphics and gameplay. With better hardware coming out every year, mobile gaming is just going to keep improving, and Zynga is positioned well to capture even more of that market.

I would like to see the company coming back down to around $100 a share before I decide to jump in. I wouldn’t suggest selling if you are an existing investor and if you haven’t sold when it dropped to below $100 from $200, then you won’t sell now either. The hype of a new GTA installment has propelled the stock price from its November ’22 lows, so right now, the risk/reward profile is not very favorable for me. I could see further volatility coming up in the next 6–12 months, which may present a better entry point for the new investors.