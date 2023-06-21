Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Take-Two Interactive: Bright Future Ahead, But Too Expensive For A New Investor

Summary

  • Take-Two Interactive's acquisition of Zynga and upcoming GTA installment create potential for long-term growth, but short-term profitability issues make it a risky investment for new investors.
  • TTWO's financials have been negatively impacted by the Zynga acquisition, with metrics like ROA, ROE, and margins taking a hit, but management is confident in returning to profitability after FY25.
  • The intrinsic value of TTWO is calculated at $96.03, indicating a 31% downside from current valuations, making it advisable to wait for a better entry point or signs of improved financial performance.

Site Rockstar Games.

borealisgallery

Investment Thesis

With the very upbeat outlook given by the management for FY25 and FY26, I wanted to take a look if Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is a good investment currently. The rumors going hot on the next GTA

Current Ratio of TTWO

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of TTWO

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of TTWO

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Margins of TTWO

Margins (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Value of TTWO

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
414 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

