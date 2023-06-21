Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Corning: More Measures To Expect Based On Its Management Framework

Jun. 21, 2023 10:37 PM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
361 Followers

Summary

  • Declining free cash flow co-exists with improved margin from management's actions.
  • Measures to cushion lower net sales' impact have been taken, and are expected to continue.
  • Historical data suggested its lower cash flow could be bottoming out.
  • Long term growth prospects remain bright.

"Corning Glass Works" Arch at Corning World Headquarters

John M. Chase

Investment Thesis

The stock has dropped below our bearish case fair valuation level since our initial coverage of Corning (NYSE:GLW) with a "Hold" rating. We review the latest development in the company and see the value for long-term investors to start accumulating

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
361 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.