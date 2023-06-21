Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Komatsu: Soft Near-Term Prospects But Cautiously Optimistic Medium Term

Jun. 21, 2023 11:18 PM ETKomatsu Ltd. (KMTUF), KMTUYCAT, SNYYF
LD Investments
Summary

  • Komatsu faces near-term challenges due to weak demand in the construction and mining sectors, particularly in North America and Europe.
  • Medium-term prospects are more optimistic, with infrastructure investments and growth in underground mining equipment driving potential growth.
  • Competitive risks from Chinese manufacturers, notably Sany Heavy Industries, could dampen Komatsu's prospects in high-growth markets.

Komatsu excavator stands on a construction site

huettenhoelscher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Japanese heavy machinery and equipment manufacturer Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY)(OTCPK:KMTUF) is trading below its historic multiple, but near term headwinds from a weakening demand environment in the construction and mining equipment space amid macro

Komatsu FY2022 key financial metrics

Komatsu investor presentation, Q4 2022

Komatsu FY2022 sales by segment

Komatsu investor presentation, Q4 2022

U.S. construction output 2022, forecast 2023, 2024

Atradius

Komatsu analyst rating

WSJ

This article was written by

LD Investments
Long only, focused on high quality businesses with economic moats and solid business fundamentals.

