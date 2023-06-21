Stefonlinton

Thesis

In this analysis, I delve into FedEx Corporation's (NYSE:FDX) financial health and business strategies, from its robust cost management to its challenging revenue retraction. Through examining key valuation metrics, segment performances, strategic initiatives, and potential headwinds, I provide a holistic perspective on FedEx's current position and future prospects which ultimately suggests that despite certain hurdles, FedEx holds potential for investors with a long-term perspective.

Expectations

At the time of this writing, FedEx is followed by 32 Wall Street analysts with an average "Buy" rating for the stock. However, their consensus is mixed overall with nearly half of those analysts ranking the stock as a "Hold" which explains the muted 10% upside projection.

Performance

Relative to its peers, FedEx has had a fantastic run YTD and the clear leader, so I don't think it will come as a surprise if we see short-term investors taking profits off of the table after its latest earnings report.

Valuation

When it comes to the P/E Non-GAAP (TTM), FedEx is performing better than its sector median, with a difference of -18.03% (see table below). Despite a C+ rating on the P/E GAAP (TTM), FDX sits above the sector median, which could potentially signal an overvaluation. But we need to be cautious about making broad assumptions based on this metric alone. P/E GAAP (FWD) also sits slightly above its 5-year average, signifying some bullish sentiment about the company's future earnings potential.

A noteworthy point of concern is the C+ grade for the PEG Non-GAAP (FWD) - it's significantly higher than its 5-year average, indicating the market expects slower earnings growth compared to the company's past performance.

FDX's enterprise value (EV) to sales and EBITDA metrics, both trailing and forward, present a favorable picture. The company appears undervalued compared to the sector median, suggesting that investors may be underrating FDX's ability to generate revenue and operating profit. However, the EV/EBIT metrics, both TTM and FWD, tell a different story - they are higher than the sector median, implying that the market might perceive FDX as overvalued when considering its operating profits.

While the company's Price/Sales and Price/Book metrics indicate it might be undervalued relative to the sector, the Price/Cash Flow shows an attractive discount to its peers. This suggests that FedEx's cash generating ability is perhaps being undervalued by the market.

Lastly, FDX's dividend yield looks quite impressive. It is significantly higher than the sector median and its 5-year average. This shows that FedEx is providing substantial income to investors relative to other companies in the sector.

And finally, the capital structure (see above) reveals a rather high debt figure. FDX's total debt of $38.09B is hefty but manageable considering its market cap of $58.23B. A solid cash position of $5.37B also offers a buffer.

Q4 2023 Bullish Takeaways

FedEx has strategically mastered the art of cost management, underlined by a noteworthy $1.8 billion in adjusted operating profit for the quarter. Despite an incremental uptick of 1.9% in cost per package, the rate of increase is noticeably slower than the rate of revenue decline, indicating the company's successful stride towards efficiency in cost containment. Moreover, the reduction of $350 million in operating expenses is a powerful testament to the effectiveness of the company's ongoing DRIVE initiatives. In other words, the company has strategically reinvented cost structures by efficiently managing expenses, revealing FedEx's capacity to navigate turbulent economic waters while maintaining a steady financial course.

Ground Segment Triumph

FedEx's Ground segment emerges as a beacon of resilience - a reflection of successful dock modernization endeavors and the pioneering implementation of machine learning for volume forecasting, the Ground segment managed to inflate margins, even in challenging times. The segment's feat of surpassing $1 billion in operating income for the first time hints at a promising horizon for the Ground business, signaling that it could become a primary growth driver for the company.

Unearthing Structural Cost Savings

FedEx's capacity to align its cost base with the ebb and flow of demand is not just impressive; it's indicative of a strategically intelligent approach to operational management. This skill is particularly prominent in its Express division, which is crafting a playbook on driving efficiencies. The ongoing implementation of domestic efficiency initiatives and the reduction in flight hours are explicit illustrations of how FedEx's cost optimization strategies are taking root and fostering a culture of sustained efficiency and resource allocation.

The Power of Unification - The 'One FedEx' Strategy

The strategic unification of various FedEx entities under a single corporate structure, coined 'One FedEx', is expected to turbocharge operations and fortify the execution of transformation strategies. This consolidation will not only streamline the decision-making process but also enhance agility, facilitate resource pooling, and accelerate response to market dynamics. The recently announced consolidation of Canadian operations is a pivotal leap towards this unified vision, symbolizing FedEx's ability to continually reinvent its operational architecture in line with market demands and strategic objectives.

Risks & Headwinds

Unfortunately, the fourth quarter financial results presented a somewhat concerning tableau for the company, as total revenue shrank 10% year-over-year, underscoring the softer demand permeating the market landscape. Despite a marginal abatement in the rate of volume decline, revenue streams continued to encounter headwinds arising from oscillating supply-demand dynamics across international markets. This declining revenue trend calls for a deep dive into market scenarios, potential avenues for growth, and the potential need for business model realignment.

Demand Struggles Ahead

As we gaze into the fiscal year 2024 crystal ball, FedEx anticipates a rocky road ahead, particularly within the first half. A prolonged phase of demand challenges could hamper the company's hopes of resurrecting revenue growth, creating an uphill battle for financial performance.

Express Segment Woes

The Express segment finds itself at a crossroads. An unwelcome 13% dip in revenue, triggered by subdued demand dynamics and yield pressure, casts a shadow on the segment's future. While cost-saving measures have been put in motion, they may not suffice to completely offset the impact on profitability. Persistent challenges signal that the segment's bottom line could remain under siege in the foreseeable future.

Staffing and Network Adjustments

With the aim of controlling costs, FedEx has had to resort to staff reductions and network consolidations. However, this austere approach might risk compromising service levels in the short term, potentially precipitating operational stumbling blocks and impacting customer satisfaction. Managing this delicate balance will require great finesse, ensuring that the company can maintain operational efficiency without sacrificing service quality.

Persistent Volume Erosion

Across its Ground, Express, and Freight segments, FedEx is grappling with an unrelenting downturn in volume, which continues to erode revenues. This points to a deep-seated softness in market demand, a malaise expected to linger into FY 2024. In my opinion, the company may need to revisit its strategies and potentially innovate its product offerings to resuscitate demand.

Harsh External Business Climate

The external business environment is expected to pose formidable challenges in the near term, clouded by significant uncertainty surrounding the path to demand recovery. In this stagnant demand scenario, FedEx's outlook for FY 2024 is rather sober, projecting flat revenue and adjusted earnings per share teetering toward the lower end of the range.

Cost Inflation Worries

The company finds itself ensnared in the clutches of escalating cost pressures. It is grappling with a projected $800 million increase in variable compensation to stay competitive, along with an anticipated $800 million of international export yield pressure as peak surcharges substantially wane and product mix continues shifting towards deferred offerings.

Impairment Charges and Unexpected Expenses

And last but not least, FedEx has been compelled to shoulder a $70 million impairment charge linked to retiring aircraft and engines, and an additional $47 million of goodwill and other asset impairment charges tied to the ShopRunner acquisition. Furthermore, the company incurred an unforeseen tax expense of $46 million, which further burdens its financial performance. Therefore, the accumulation of these charges and unplanned expenses underlines the need for strategic financial planning and the potential reassessment of the company's acquisition strategies.

Final Takeaway

Despite numerous headwinds such as softer market demand, persistent volume erosion, and escalating cost pressures, FedEx demonstrates resilience through strategic cost management and robust segments like Ground. The company also presents an attractive dividend yield and several valuation metrics suggest potential undervaluation relative to the sector. Given the strong cash position, manageable debt, and transformative initiatives such as the 'One FedEx' strategy, it would be prudent for investors to maintain holdings in FedEx, while keeping an eye on its cost management strategies and market conditions.