Pangaea Logistics Solutions: New Multi-Year Highs Despite Challenging Market Conditions

Jun. 21, 2023 11:24 PM ETPangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL)EDRY, EGLE, GNK
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Pangaea Logistics Solutions is a somewhat unique dry bulk shipping company with a diversified strategy and stronghold in the ice class niche.
  • Last month, Pangaea reported seasonally weaker first quarter results, but still managed to generate a respectable $11.6 million in cash flow from operations.
  • Pangaea remains committed to paying a fixed quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, which remains well-covered by operating cash flows.
  • Despite challenging market conditions, shares have outperformed industry peers by a wide margin in recent months and even marked a new multi-year high on Wednesday on decent trading volume.
  • Considering recent outperformance and with shares approaching estimated net asset value, I would advise investors to take some gains off the table and potentially consider cheaper peers like Eagle Bulk Shipping, Genco Shipping & Trading and EuroDry Ltd.

Note:

I have covered Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. or "Pangaea" is a Bermuda-based dry bulk shipping company with somewhat unique

Business Model

Company Presentation

Commodities Carried

Company Presentation

Fleet Overview

Company Press Releases and Regulatory Filings / MarineTraffic.com

NAV

Company Press Releases and Regulatory Filings / MarineTraffic.com

Benchmark Outperformance

Company Presentation

Debt

Company Presentation

Key Financial Metrics

Company Press Releases and Regulatory Filings

Dividend

Company Presentation

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

