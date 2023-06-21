Dilok Klaisataporn

Overview

Analog to digital converters, also known as ADCs, are perhaps the most critical component to the transformation of the digital world. To put it into simple terms, everything in the digital world is simply an interpretation of inputs based on 0's and 1's (binary code). Obviously, that is not how the real world operates, so how do we convert everything in the physical world i.e. temperature readings, heart rates, and movement into a language that our digital devices can understand and process? That's where ADCs come in, they are in nearly every single digital device and modern invention, from cell phones to airplanes. As you can imagine there is a direct correlation between the growth of technology and the need for these products. The demand for Analog Devices' (NASDAQ:ADI) products is only going to grow as we progress more and more towards a digital future.

Performance and Metrics

To highlight the strength of this company and its products, I'd like to take a look at its historical performance as well as consensus future growth estimates. Below we can observe the outperformance experienced over the last 10 years, providing alpha in both price appreciation and total returns.

Historical Performance (Seekingalpha.com)

This outperformance is due to several factors, mainly attributed to excellent management, M&A execution, return of capital to shareholders, and diversification of products. Let's look at how ADI has continued to prove its commitment to the return of cash to shareholders by targeting a return of 100% of free cash flow to investors.

For clarity, FY2023E estimates use the following assumptions (derived from the recent investor day, recent earnings report, and historical averages):

Revenue growth of 8.5%, the midpoint of latest outlook

Free Cash Flow Margin of 37%, the midpoint of latest outlook

Management sticks to the current plan of not allocating any cash towards debt reduction as it is currently in the desired range

ADI FY2023 Outlook (Analog Devices Investor Relations Site)

FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023E Dividend Per Share $2.48 $2.76 $3.04 $3.44 Total Dividends Paid $0.886 $1.1 billion $1.5 billion $1.6 billion Stock Repurchases $0.244 billion $2.6 billion $3.1 billion $3.6 billion Total Shareholder Return $1.1 billion $3.7 billion $4.6 billion $5.2 billion Click to enlarge

Based on the current $94.5 billion market cap, FY2023 estimates would result in a dividend + buyback yield of 5.5%. That's extremely enticing considering this not taking into consideration any EPS growth or multiple expansion. To sweeten the pot ADI is currently trading at a forward P/E multiple of 17.9 while its 5-yr historic average is 21.1, leaving the door open to the possibility of multiple expansion.

Future Tailwinds

One of the greatest advantages of ADCs is the fact that they do not partake in the same battle of minimized wafer sizes that performance chips are currently locked in. In general, these chip sizes are not subject to minimization as the clearance space these chips require from other components on a circuit board is a functionality requirement that will not change anytime soon in order to preserve performance. This is evidenced by the average age of over 50% of their products being greater than 10 years old.

ADI Portfolio of Products (Analog.com)

Possibly the greatest tailwind is the newly diversified portfolio of products after the Maxim Integrated merger. ADI now operates as a large market share owner in numerous semiconductor segments, several of which are experiencing high growth.

ADI Market Leading Segments (analog.com) RF & Power Segment Growth (analog,com)

ADI has considerably increased its market share in the Automotive industry with the merger as evidenced by a comparison of earnings reports from 2020 and 2023. Personally, I believe this will be a high-growth industry for semiconductors for the foreseeable future as vehicles merge more and more with technology and continue to pack on features and capabilities.

ADI Revenue by Industry Pre-merger (analog.com) ADI Revenue by Industry Post-merger (analog.com)

An underrated source of future high returns for this company will come from its history of high performance in M&A. Management has proven time and time again over the past decade that they have a knack for identifying great opportunities and executing with high efficiency. They have exceeded expectations once again with the Maxim merger. Originally targeting $275 million in cost savings due to synergies in FY2023, they have blown these goals out of the water just halfway through the fiscal year and are now projecting over $400 million in synergies by the end of FY2023. This story is consistent across their last several mergers as well.

Past Merger Performances (analog.com)

Lastly, I will provide my engineering insight on the real growth unlocking factor that Analog possesses. This lies in their greatly increased capabilities to deliver complex solutions beyond just components and single function technologies. The complexity of electrical and electromechanical design has increased exponentially over the recent years to the point where complex sub-systems and systems are required for nearly every device as technology demands multiple use functions. The real margins and growth can be found here. Reducing the workload for engineering customers and consolidating operations onto singular chips is a godsend and a service that will never be turned down by engineers in my personal experience. A massive benefit to this for Analog Devices is that the switching costs become more and more insurmountable, leaving them with loyal customers. For a better visual of what I'm describing, please see the slides from the recent investor day.

ADI Solutions Complexity Growth (analog.com) Growth in SAM (analog.com)

Potential Risks

A few risks exist for ADI but are consistent with the semiconductor industry as a whole. These risks are chiefly competition and the cyclicality of the semiconductor market. It is a highly competitive industry, even industry blue chips can have a hard downfall if they don't stay ahead of the curve as evidenced by Intel.

While there may be recessions and threats of potential technological obsolescence, I believe that ADI is positioned in the best spot possible for the industry. This opinion is reached by referencing back to the nature of their products, Analog Devices is responsible for the translation of our physical world into the digital. Our everyday lives are far too dependent on the successful operation of these semiconductors, not just for leisure but for the fundamental functioning of our global economy.

Near Term Potential Returns

To get a sense of whether or not ADI is currently attractive as an investment in the near term, I have put together a quick analysis of potential returns. There are several assumptions that go into the model:

Top line operating profit growth in line with projected revenue growth of 8.5%, the midpoint of latest outlook

A buyback + dividend yield of 5%, in line with recent fiscal years as discussed earlier.

Multiple expansion to a 20x P/E multiple, closer to their historical average

FY2024 - EPS Growth + Yield Only FY2024 - Multiple Expansion Only FY2024 - Total Returns Current Price $187 $187 $187 Earnings Growth 8.5% -- 8.5% Buyback + Div. Yield 5% -- 5% Multiple Expansion -- 11.8% 11.8% Potential FY2024E Returns $212.25 $209.07 $234.31 Click to enlarge

I have laid out several different scenarios to generate price targets; growth purely from operational growth and use of free cash flow, growth based purely on expansion of the multiple, and for total returns combining all avenues for investment returns. Based on the results my 1-year price target is between $212.25 - $234.31, representing returns between 11.8% - 25.3%.

I like to breakdown my price targets in this fashion to give myself a range of potential returns that account for a wide range of variables. As always, near term returns are subject to many factors such as the global economy and an earnings report disappointment with greater sensitivity versus long term returns. However, I believe these price targets are well within reason for a financially strong company with a long history of consistent outsized returns. The 5-year average annual total return for ADI is 15.34% which falls perfectly within my projected range, adding an extra dose of confidence.

Summary

Two major reasons lead me to my bullish stance on this juggernaut of a company. The first reason is my personal engineering experience and industry knowledge, for all intents and purposes the products that Analog Devices produces can be viewed as the bread and butter of all electrical and electromechanical engineering design. Not only that, but the expansion into new industries and new product capabilities paves a massive runway for the years ahead. Secondly, the company is also extremely well managed. The market-destroying returns observed by ADI over the years are the direct product of an excellent business model and top-tier management.

I am more than happy to continue watching my returns grow as I hold for many more years into the future. For me, this is a company that I can hold and not think twice about.