Analog Devices: Analog Is The Future Of Digital

Jun. 21, 2023 11:40 PM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)
Financial Engineering
Summary

  • Analog Devices is a silent giant in the semiconductor industry.
  • Products produced by the company are vital to connecting the physical and digital worlds.
  • ADI has strongly outperformed the market in the last ten years, and I don't see that trend stopping anytime soon.

Hand touching virtual world with connection network. Global data information and technology exchange.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Overview

Analog to digital converters, also known as ADCs, are perhaps the most critical component to the transformation of the digital world. To put it into simple terms, everything in the digital world is simply an interpretation of inputs based on 0's

Performance of Analog Devices versus the S&P 500

Historical Performance (Seekingalpha.com)

Next fiscal year estimates for Analog Devices Inc.

ADI FY2023 Outlook (Analog Devices Investor Relations Site)

Average age of ADI products

ADI Portfolio of Products (Analog.com)

market share

ADI Market Leading Segments (analog.com)

market growth

RF & Power Segment Growth (analog,com)

Revenue by segment

ADI Revenue by Industry Pre-merger (analog.com)

Revenue by industry

ADI Revenue by Industry Post-merger (analog.com)

merger performance

Past Merger Performances (analog.com)

semiconductor capability growth

ADI Solutions Complexity Growth (analog.com)

Growth in product offerings

Growth in SAM (analog.com)

This article was written by

Financial Engineering
I am an electromechanical engineer who has worked in the automotive, IT infrastructure, and medical device industries. My goal is to produce technical breakdowns on company products and share my industry experiences to provide insight on current engineering trends. Providing real world product knowledge on new trends or relatively unknown engineering developments gives readers a unique advantage when conducting research on a potential investment.I am a long term buy-and-hold investor who seeks investments with strong cash flows that produce a growing passive income stream or heavily invest into R&D.Follow my blog posts and track my real-time portfolio transactions on my blog, Engineered Finances, at dividendsengineer.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

