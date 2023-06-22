metamorworks

The AI company you have never heard about!

It may seem like forever, but it was just the spring of 2021 when Upstart (UPST) burst on the investment scene. After a fairly quiet IPO, the company had one of the more dramatic beat and raise quarters I have ever seen. It was using what seemed like a novel technology to some observers called AI. AI, so the case went, was poised to disrupt the personal lending business. The sky was the limit-and the sky did prove to be $400/share. Its story, as the lyrics of the famous ballad by Cole Porter go, is just too sad to be told-well-at least by me-after some brutal months in which the company went from achieving profitable hyper-growth to a company whose viability was in question. Not my proudest moments following tech companies. The devil did turn out to be in a lot of misunderstood details. While the shares have recovered noticeably from their low, this is still a sad, sad story for me and many subscribers and readers.

Recently one of my subscribers asked me to look into a fintech company that supposedly did the things that Upstart was supposed to do but really adhered to a capital light model and was having no problem in accessing capital markets to secure funding with which to underwrite loans. To say that I was reluctant to investigate is an understatement. Something about putting my head into the jaws of a lion twice was my first reaction.

Furthermore, Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY), the company in question is not amongst the most widely known businesses in the Fintech space, and its share price-$1.20 as I write this, also has given me pause. The fact that the shares have been only followed by 5 analysts, of whom 2, those at Benchmark and Canaccord have buys also doesn’t engender a great feeling of confidence. And I was reluctant to proceed because of the SPAC nature of its IPO which robs some visibility from analysts and investors as well as the unusual withdrawal of one of the underwriters just a week before the IPO.

This is a very busted IPO-it started life with an implied valuation of $8.5 billion-and it now has a market capitalization of all of $855 million. Just how the valuation was established at $8.5 billion in the first place is not a subject that bears close scrutiny. One wonders about what the underwriters-in this case JP Morgan and UBS might have been thinking. But that is past, and while of significance at some level, it doesn't really have a strong correlation with the prospects for the company-from this point! This is an article about whether or not the company is worth looking at given its current valuation. I think it is-but with some significant caveats about patience and liquidity.

Pagaya is not a marginal vendor with viability issues. Despite the current environment its revenue grew 9% year on year last quarter and it was EBITDA positive. Revenue growth was nearly 5% on a sequential basis. And it is actually forecasting results-presumably because it has reasonable visibility-and it raised its full year EBITDA guidance. The company’s revenue expectations for this year are $800 million at the mid-point with positive EBITDA of a bit greater than $20 million. The First Call consensus is calling for revenues to surpass the $1 billion level in 2024 with non-GAAP breakeven results.

Of course I will evaluate the financial details in some depth later in this article. But the fact that the company has been able to grow rather than shrink is of some significance. When I initially wrote about Upstart, I did so primarily because of its technology, i.e. the use of AI based models to replace credit scores and to underwrite loans. It was supposed to be a pick and shovel company that essentially provided an outsourced service for the underwriting of personal loans for some small and mid-sized FI’s without needing to commit its own capital in the process

Of course it didn’t really work out that way. The models that it had developed had serious flaws in that they didn’t accurately account for macro conditions and a rapid increase in interest rates. And it turned out that the sources Upstart used for funding the loans it was underwriting were exceptionally cyclical and the company wound up having to commit its own capital to keep operating. It also wound up costing a great deal of money to develop a customer facing platform to originate loans; the company did not strictly adhere to a partner model in terms of loan origination.

None of that necessarily means that the premise of using AI technology as the primary vehicle to underwrite loans is wrong, or that it necessarily is a flawed approach. And it doesn’t mean that the strategy of providing AI powered infrastructure as a vehicle to underwrite loans is a bad strategy. It does mean that Upstart simply didn’t execute on its own strategy.

At some level, Pagaya has built its business on providing AI based infrastructure for loan underwriting to 3rd parties. I am not going to try to evaluate the efficacy of Pagaya’s models and compare them to those of Upstart. Upstart has self-evidently been able to substantially improve the performance of its models and it has seen the performance of the loans that have made up its ABS tranches improve and it has secured a stable and substantial funding source. Its shares are up about 3X since early May, and while much of that is probably short covering and meme trading, there is a kernel of hope as well that the company has restored its economic basis.

While Pagaya shares have appreciated about 50% since the start of May, their performance has badly lagged the performance of most other Fintech shares, and has obviously been well below the performance of Upstart shares. This is a function of coverage, the limited float which makes it difficult for many institution to establish a decent sized position, and resistance to all things SPAC related. It is not in any way, a function of the company’s relative or absolute operational performance. The current institutional ownership is just over 51%. Many of these institutions are not typical US organizations; the largest US institution to report share ownership is Tiger Global which owns 66 million shares or the 13% of the capitalization which has retained since the SPAC IPO. It does not seem that any US institutions have bought positions in the company since its IPO last June.

Should investors buy the shares? This is a hard call to make because one size most certainly does not fit all when it comes to investing in this kind of company. One thing for sure: this should not be a core holding of any prudent investor. The market, in recent weeks, has switched from risk-off to risk-on driven by investor fascination with all things AI. Pagaya as will be highlighted is most certainly an “AI” stock in terms of its technology and yet it is definitely not seeing a trading pattern that is similar to many other AI shares.

On the other hand, after the very swift run-up, my belief is that tech is probably in for a period of consolidation. While this isn't 2022, it isn't 2021 either, and the love affair for all things AI probably needs some more substantiation before it resumes in earnest.

Pagaya shares are not for the faint of heart. The float is small, and so too is the market cap. At this point it hasn’t had the mass to attract institutional investors. And without putting too much emphasis on it, the company and its valuation have been tarred by the Upstart brush as well as an issue with an Israeli fund that has invested in Pagaya loans.

What Pagaya does have is an AI model that has been working successfully to analyze consumer loan applications coming from a variety of partners. The success of the models has shown up with falling default rates. It has been able to avoid the worst problems of this space and it is marginally profitable, even in this difficult lending environment. When I wrote on Upstart, one of its attractions was that it would be a capital light marketplace for many different kinds of consumer loans. That was honored more in the breach than in the observance. (Just in the interest of full disclosure, I still do have a relatively small weighting in the shares in my Ticker Target model portfolio). At this point, it would appear that Pagaya has actually executed on the strategy that Upstart articulated. It has some very high profile loan origination partners including Visa (V), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), and Ally Technologies (ALLY). It has indicated that it expects to close several more such partners over the course of 2023. It has been able to sell its ABS tranches to more than 80 institutional investors, and it has several other high profile capital partners including the Singapore Sovereign Wealth Fund. It is active in several consumer lending markets such as autos, personal loans, for rent single family homes and personal loans originated using credit cards.

I am well aware of the bubble forming around some “AI” stocks and those in particular using generative AI technology. Having written about AI-the old kind-for years now, I am very cognizant of its potential. Pagaya is using predictive analytics based on AI and machine learning to improve the reliability of forecasting the repayment potential of millions of potential borrowers. That is a huge opportunity and it is obviously not yet recognized in the valuation of the shares. Sadly, however, because of issues of liquidity and size, it may take some time before the equity market place recognizes the potential. Anyone considering the shares at this point needs to understand that at least in the short term, the company’s progress in terms of its operating performance probably won’t be well correlated with its share price. It isn’t now, and I am not sure of a specific catalyst that will improve the relationship. It seems to me that a lot of patience is going to be required, but the return potential is huge.

Another risk to consider: Pagaya has operated two consumer credit funds in Israel that have been a source of capital for the company's loans. At the end of last year, the company wrote down the value of the loans in one of those funds resulting in a 1.74% negative return in the month of December for Pagaya Opportunity. Subsequently, the funds have seen withdrawals, and in response, the Pagaya Opportunity fund which has invested in Pagaya personal finance loans has limited withdrawals to 10%/month.

The company's loan performance is what it is-its default rates have fallen sharply over the past year or so. Higher interest rates do impact the value of loans, and prudence demands that recognition. The write-down in the value of the portfolio is not a sign that Pagaya underwritten loans are seeing more defaults. It is a sign that fixed income assets are worth less in a higher interest rate environment. And this phenomenon has squeezed the fees that Pagaya has been able to achieve from its capital partners. It is one major reason why investors will not tolerate investments in which a company uses its own balance sheet to provide capital for its loans.

At one point, Pagaya was using funds domiciled in Israel and available to retail investors to fund loans. That probably is no longer a viable source of future funding. The company has other capital partners, and its ABS sales have continued, with one taking place earlier this month. Investors in ABS obviously don't have issues with withdrawals; the loan tranches are self-liquidating. The company has been able to provide institutions returns of 8%-12% from their ABS tranches and those returns have been above benchmarks. That is why the company has been able to tap the ABS market consistently and in such scale and presumably why the Singapore Sovereign Wealth fund chose to renew their capital partnership with Pagaya.

Pagaya's Opportunity Fund had $1.3 billion in assets at the end of last year, and there probably have been some significant withdrawals since that time. As mentioned, the company has sold 7 ABS tranches so far this year, including this latest one, so its ability to continue to fund approved loans is not an issue. I don't think this issue is of great significance to equity investors in the company. But it is a risk of which to be aware, and one that investors need to consider before making a commitment in the shares. It is one reason why I think investors should not have a huge weighting in the shares despite the exceptionally attractive valuation.

Most articles I write try to make a specific case to buy shares…or sometimes not buy shares. With regards to Pagaya shares, investors will need to believe that the future course of rates is going to be benign. I personally think that to be more likely than not, but I acknowledge that the alternative viewpoint has support as well. But in an environment where the direction of rates is flat for now and down later, my belief is that Pagaya shares can work quite well.

I want to make clear that I am no seer when it comes to interest rates. All I can do is to look at the preponderance of the evidence. I sometimes reach different conclusions, and reach them for different reasons than much other prognostication I see-I try to take a holistic approach. It doesn’t always work, and it certainly doesn’t always work in a particular time scale.

For the most part stocks in the fintech space have needed at least a somewhat benign interest rate environment. High rates compress spreads, and can eliminate many prospective borrowers who cannot qualify for loans when industry rates reach beyond a certain point.

Pagaya has had to take an approach that has led its underwriting to deny credit to many perspective borrowers. Most of its borrowers (70%) now have annual incomes of greater than $70k. The company was quick to discriminate against potential borrowers looking to replace one-time stimulus payments with short term borrowing. Overall, the company has seen a 100% increase in loan applications while its approval rate has fallen by almost 50%. It has been able to cherry pick loans with the greatest probability of performing while maintaining revenues. That, of course, has proven to result in the ability to achieve benchmark returns or better for its capital partners and has enabled the company to maintain some marketplace momentum. But it has also limited growth.

Recently, many fintech stocks have worked well, with the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) rising more than 40% so far this year. Presumably, some of that performance does have to do with investor expectations for a less toxic interest rate environment going forward, as well as some projected correlation between many fintech businesses and AI.

Are we going to see a benign interest rate environment, and if so when? The Fed has just now paused its rate hiking policy. Many commentators think it will resume and one Fed data point calls for a terminal interest rate implying two additional interest rate increases. The other side of that speculation was presented during the Fed Chairman’s press conference in which Jay Powell presented a picture of the future direction rates being determined by future data. Of course, some of that commentary was mitigated by an indication that the Fed Governors didn’t discuss a pivot at this last meeting,

The basic controversy at this point is more about labor markets; most inflationary signs are showing moderation. I think a fair and detailed reading of all of the metrics that make up the latest employment situations report suggest some level of weakness in the labor markets that is as yet unreflected in some projections. The latest weekly claim metrics show a less tight labor market, but certainly not one in recession. The Philly Fed index recently released show an acceleration of contraction. The retail sales data was probably better than expected, mainly because of the strong performance of auto sales.

When will the Fed move from a pause to a pivot? I am no fortune teller. My guess for what it is worth, is that the Fed will be very sensitive to employment metrics, and will be responsive to the “other” component of its dual mandate, i.e. that of trying to maintain full employment. Given the “labor hoarding” that I believe to have been the case, forecasting the timing of an uptrend in unemployment is more fraught than usual-the trend might be clear, the timing is certainly not. One reason, although certainly not the only one to consider Pagaya shares at this point is that they should benefit substantially from an interest rate pivot.

I think investors considering Pagaya shares, and really the shares of any fintech business that operates on a spread between the costs of raising capital from institutions and relending it to consumers has to consider the environment, and particularly the outlook for interest rates in their evaluation. Last quarter the spread that Pagaya was able to earn in the capital market compressed to 0.3% compared to 3.0% in the year earlier period. On the other hand it was able to expand its AI integration fees from 5.5% to 7.8% of network revenue over the last year and contract fees have also increased from 1.1% to 1.4% of network volume.

When considering the differences between this company and Upstart, a key point is that Pagaya was able to maintain its overall take rate despite the squeeze on margins brought on by the Fed’s interest rate policies. At some point, presumably, the stability of the business model in the face of extreme pressure ought to be considered and rewarded by investors. Given the other issues involved in considering Pagaya as an investment, forecasting when sentiment towards the shares might change, is, at best, a fraught undertaking.

Taking a look at Pagaya-How the use of AI models can improve results for borrowers and capital sources while creating a growing business

There are many, many use case for AI. These have most recently been given much approbation and attention both by investors and businesses. Most of the focus has rightly been on generative AI. Pagaya, at least at this point, is not offering its solutions wrapped in generative AI technology-other than the use of ChatGPT to generate a question and an answer on its latest conference call. But its business has been, is and will be based on predictive AI models.

I recently saw an article that said that 15 million people in this country believed there would be an AI apocalypse. AI is just another tool, like a screwdriver or a jacquard loom. As I have written on past occasions, I first used AI in predictive models almost 60 years ago-at that time it was called multi-variate linear regression analysis. I think any technology that improves productivity and allows users better insights to improve decision making is no threat to the world. Using the technology to better predict the probability of the repayment of various kinds of personal loans is an obvious use case for AI and predicting outcomes from a base of millions of data points has always been what the technology is designed to accomplish. AI, by itself, is not a technology to enable risky borrowers’ access to loans. It just has to be implemented properly with the appropriate guard rails-and it appears that this is what Pagaya has been able to do for many partners.

For years, consumer credit has been allocated mainly using credit scores, and there are large businesses whose basis is the collection of pieces of credit scoring information about consumers, and selling that information to retailers and to other credit allocators. Credit scores are a blunt force instrument, and while they have been in use for decades, they really haven’t evolved to create more accurate outcomes.

Pagaya’s basic raison d’etre is to provide AI technology to lending partners to enable them to make better credit allocation decisions. It is obviously not the only company to do that, and most FIs are in the process of augmenting their consumer credit allocation processes to incorporate their own, or someone else’s AI technology. Many large banks and FIs are going to wind up reinventing the AI wheel on their own. But in the 6 years or so that Pagaya has existed, it has been able to create a real two-sided network that it has developed that matches capital sources and loan demand, and has produced superior results for both sides of the exchange.

Basically, Pagaya’s business model is based on earning fees from its partners who originate loans, and from investors who are looking to invest in loans originated using the Pagaya network. The company has some rather significant partners and investors. Loan origination partners include Ally Bank, Klarna, and SoFi.

The company also has some significant funding partners including GIC, the Singapore sovereign wealth fund, Deutsche Bank and Atlas SP, a large global investment firm. The company has become the largest issuer of asset based securities with a new $541 million sale recently announced, its 7th deal thus far in 2023.

The company offers loans in several segments including personal loans, auto loans, and some home loans. It recently acquired Darwin Homes a property technology company. The terms of the acquisition weren't disclosed; Darwin's latest revenues have been estimated to be greater than $25 million, growth of perhaps 50% year on year. It provides a variety of management services for owners of single family homes that are rented, and Pagaya has offered financing for that market segment so the cross sales opportunities are self-evident.

Auto has been Pagaya's most rapidly growing loan segment. One of the key metrics that I have seen has been the increasing percentage penetration of loans underwritten by Pagaya technology for its large personal loan partners. That is sort of equivalent to the net expansion rate that one typically tracks in the software space. Pagaya originated volume as a percentage of the total loan origination from its 3 largest partners has risen from 10% in Q1 2021, to 26% last quarter. If a software company had that kind of expansion ratio, it would be a significant achievement and would garner favorable commentary.

At the moment, the key revenue source for Pagaya is the fees it earns from its origination partners for the use of its software. That metric, as indicated rose noticeably last quarter and offset the decline in fees Pagaya was able to earn from the loans funded by its capital partners. It is this two sided business model that is actually functioning that sets the company apart from many other companies in this space.

Pagaya has had a partnership with SoFi Bank for the last couple of years. SoFi is one of the 3 larger partners cited above whose use of Pagaya's technology has expanded substantially since the partnership began, presumably because of the results of the underwriting process. Part of the Pagaya growth story is based on the ability of its technology to create better results for FI partners than they had been achieving. If Pagaya can help partners such as SoFi to develop an underwriting process that produces better results, I think its growth path has significant visibility.

Pagaya announced a partnership with Ally Financial, a little more than 16 months ago. Ally Financial has a broad range of financial products with a strong focus on automotive finance and leasing. The company was founded as GMAC but has long since outgrown in concentration on financing vehicles sold by General Motors. The partnership specifically is for use with Ally’s card products, a new area for Pagaya. Overall, Pagaya grew its volume of auto loan applications by 50% year on year to $36 billion last quarter.

Overall, last year, Pagaya onboarded 6 new partners; the CFO believes that the origination volume potential of those 6 partners will be $65 billion. Over time, Pagaya estimates that its technology will be used to originate 30% of that volume. That kind of origination volume is what has led to the company’s projections for a sustained network growth rate reaching $25 billion + in the next few years. Revenues were 10% of network volume last quarter, and are projected to be at a similar ratio for the full year.

At this point Pagaya has 80 institutional investors. Its base of institutional investors has grown despite the overall problems in the personal loan market because its models have been able to deliver targeted ROA compared to market benchmarks. This isn’t magic; AI models are almost inevitably going to produce better results compared to legacy credit scoring technologies. The tale of Upstart doesn’t mean that AI technology isn’t useful in making credit decisions; it means that data science is a complex and tedious undertaking that needs to be carefully managed in order to produce appropriate results for various classes of institutional investors.

When Pagaya started out its journey, most of its sales of ABS were to a specific sovereign wealth fund. While still an important capital source, currently the largest component of the company’s ABS book is from the asset manager category. The company has been able to deliver projected returns to capital partners and this in turn has enabled the company to increase its funding from ABS sources even in the difficult environment of 2022 and on into this current year. The reason why the performance of the company's ABS offerings has been at projected rates essentially is that the company began to pivot its models to take account for developing macro headwinds before the end of 2021. This led to a sharply lower approval rate, and in turn led to significant declines in delinquencies.

At this point delinquencies have fallen by more than half since their peak in Q4, 2021 are back to the levels that the platform achieved at the start of 2021. The delinquency performance of the Pagaya ABS is noticeably better than the consumer unsecured personal loan benchmark. This in turn has allowed the company to achieve an ROA at or above its target of 8% to 12% for its capital partners. In the last year the company’s has been able to sell $6.5 billion of ABS, 3X greater than the next most active ABS issuer, OneMain-a lender for personal and auto loans. The company sold $541 million of ABS, its 7th deal this year, earlier this month.

I don’t want to suggest that I know that Pagaya has “better” models than Upstart or Affirm (AFRM) or anyone else. I certainly do not have that kind of data available. All of the companies in this space employ a significant cohort of skilled data scientists. As companies collect more data from repayment events and from analysis of dispositive factors such as consumer expectations and changes in real disposable income, presumably their models will get better in terms of the accuracy of their predictions.

What I can say is the company pivoted more rapidly than Upstart in terms of allowing for the impacts of credit tightening that got underway last year. It anticipated more than just reacting. That didn't mean that the company has been unscathed. It reported EBITDA losses in Q3-4 last year-but they were modest compared to the losses reported by other Fintechs. Whether that was a function of the variables in the model or some other factor or was the result of inputs from capital partners is not something I can easily assess.

I do think it is important to note that because the AI technology the company has been using, i.e. its models, has provided investors with superior results, it has been able to grow its access to the ABS market and to continue to acquire new investors, enabling its growth story to continue. At the end of the day, in this space, the accuracy of predictions is one of the key differentiators that enables access to capital, and thus to rapid growth. Anodyne perhaps, but all too accurate.

Reviewing the Pagaya’s recent results and its emerging business model

Pagaya’s results are not likely a subject that is familiar to most readers. At this point, the metaphor about trees falling in forests not meaning much if no one hears seems applicable. The company only has reported 3 quarters of operations since it went public. All of the quarters that were reported were beats compared to prior expectations. On the other hand, the company’s growth markedly decelerated compared to the results achieved for the first quarter of public company results. The growth slowdown has been a function of the company’s more stringent credit standards that reduced the overall conversion (approval) rate by almost 50% compared to the year earlier period. This has proven to be an optimal strategy for the company as it has been able to reduce defaults, and to provide its capital partners with returns a bit greater than expected. In turn, this has made it possible for the company to increase its funding capacity, allowing for the potential for significant growth as its strategy pivot laps year earlier periods.

This last quarter was one of beat and maintain, a prudent stance in the current environment, although possibly a bit more conservative than might be warranted given the qualitative commentary of management during the latest conferment call. The company most recently reported break-even adjusted EBITDA for its Q1, while reporting a small non-GAAP EPS loss for the period. It had previously projected a small adjusted EBITDA loss for the period. The company’s revenues rose by 9% to $187 million while network volume rose by 12% to $1.85 billion. These results exceeded the company’s prior projections which had called for revenues of around $178 million and network volume of $1.75 billion. The company experienced a some level of cash burn last quarter, almost entirely a function of accrued expenses. It doesn't forecast operating or free cash flow margins, but given the nature of its business, full year free cash flow should be similar to EBITDA with the caveat of the timing of particular ABS sales.

In the wake of the Q1 beat, the company like many others in the tech space chose to maintain its full year forecast; in Pagaya’s case its forecast for network volume and revenue has been maintained, while the company increased its projection for adjusted EBITDA. The company was able to improve its core operating expense ratio, exclusive of the impact of the Darwin merger by 300 bps sequentially. The company is expecting no sequential increase in either network volume or revenue over the balance of the year which is, perhaps, an excessive reaction to current macro headwinds, particularly given the company’s new partners that are in the process of on-boarding and starting to use the company’s technology.

The company does have some balance sheet exposure with loans on the balance sheet of $504 million, up by $40 million sequentially. As of the end of March, its cash balance was $311 million. The balance sheet exposure is one of timing and is not the equivalent of Upstart’s use of its balance sheet to fund loans as a business practice. Since the end of the quarter, the company sold several tranches of loans through the ABS market; the amount of loans on its balance sheet will vary depending on the exact timing of such sales.

Pagaya’s income statement is, of course, not the same as that of a typical software company. Its revenues are derived from the fees it collects from its partners for the use of its technology and the spread it achieves between the cost of capital and the actual interest rates borrowers pay. These amounts can and have varied substantially quarter to quarter. The company focuses on a metric called fee revenue less production costs (RLPC) which excludes the interest income earned on the company’s transitory investments in loans. This margin was 2.7% last quarter, a bit below the company’s target of 3%-4%. The company uses that metric to eliminate the amount it earns on the loans on its balance sheet which are not really indicative of its efficiency or the trend of overall margins. It does also report traditional take-rate data; take rates were 9.5% last quarter compared to 9.6% in the year earlier period.

The company has forecast that its RLPC ratio will rise to greater than 3% in this current quarter and remain at that amount for the balance of the year, primarily a function of some of the cost measures the company has already undertaken which have been forecast to yield gross annualized savings of $50 million.

Overall, the company’s opex ratios are far smaller than would be seen in a typical software company. The company does use share-based comp. but as opex ratios are quite low, so too is SBC. Last quarter, SBC was around $16 million, or 8.5% of revenues down from 9.5% in the prior year.

The company’s fully diluted share count last quarter was 720 million shares. This was an increase of about 3% sequentially, but was not a function of option grants, but a function of the overall capital structure of the company. The company reached public status through a SPAC transaction, and the additional 3% outstanding shares is a function of the specifics of that transaction. In addition, the company may have paid for part of the Darwin acquisition with a combination of shares and cash although this has not been disclosed.

The company’s non-GAAP operating expenses were $70 million last quarter or 37% of revenues, compared to 43% of revenue in the year earlier period and 39.5% of revenues in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses declined about 10% sequentially with most of the decline coming from the general and administrative expense category. The company laid off about 20% of its staff in January. Some of that benefit was seen in the decline of Q1 opex; the balance should bolster profitability over the course of the year.

Pagaya's Management:

Pagaya was founded by 3 long time Israeli associates; Gal Krubiner, Avital Pardo and Yahav Yulzari. Gal, the CEO, had worked at UBS in the US where he focused on the structuring and distribution of asset backed securities. Avital, who is the CTO, has been one of the primary architects of the various Pagaya credit models. Yahav is the company's CRO and had been a real estate entrepreneur. He is one of the architects of the company's foray into the financing of single family rental properties. The company's president is Ashok Vaswani. He joined the organization last summer to deal with operational matters such as risk, legal and compliance. He had previously been the Chief Digital strategy officer for Barclay's and had also held executive position at Citi's Asia/Pac consumer bank.

I obviously don't know these individuals. What I can say is that they have made some strategic decisions that have spared this company some, but certainly not all of the turbulence that has wracked the consumer finance market since the Fed began its tightening operations.

Pagaya’s Valuation: The case to invest in the shares

There are many shares these days that are on the cusp of a bubble valuation. Pagaya is not amongst them. It has the absolute lowest EV/S ratio of any company that I follow. Based on using an estimated 740 mill weighted average fully diluted shares, the company has a current market capitalization of $890 million. Its latest cash balance, including restricted cash was $312 million, and that yields an enterprise value of $578 million. The company’s full year projection for revenue is $800 million, so, its EV/S ratio is .7X. I have been an analyst for some decades and long ago finding a company with an EV/S of less than 1 while rare was not impossible. These days it comes across as inconceivable.

The company is on the cusp of achieving reasonable levels of profitability and free cash generation. That it has been able to maintain breakeven operations in what is basically a toxic environment for making consumer loans is indicative of a well-run company, with the right strategy, and one making appropriate decisions to weather this storm.

I have read that sightings of Red Wolves, Malayan Tigers, Sumatran Rhinos, Giant Squid and Philippine Eagles are rare. I confess never to having seen any of these, although I haven’t spent much time looking. Finding any kind of a tech company with AI technology that is growing and has reached close to non-GAAP breakeven, and with no viability issues at an EV/S of less than one is rarer still.

Many readers, if they have stayed the course and gotten to this point will be thinking “what’s the catch?” The catch is that at this point, the shares lack the liquidity necessary for institutions to own them. And I frankly do not know when and how that might change. In order to change the current paradigm, the company would have to raise capital that it doesn’t need, and go through a recapitalization to get the share price to a level that is more palatable for investors. In my conversation with the head of this company’s IR function, no potential for that scenario was presented.

And the catch may be the recent limitation on withdrawals from the company's Israeli based funds that have invested in Pagaya loans. There may have been somewhat of a market pivot lately; that doesn't mean that investors aren't still sensitive to any kind of potentially negative scenario.

Perhaps generating a significant level of free cash flow will spark the interest of some P/E firms who might consider this the kind of asset in which they like to invest. I am not sure that getting more analysts to cover the company will be sufficient to get institutions interested in owning the shares-they really can’t amass an adequate sized position to justify an investment.

I haven’t yet buying a position in Pagaya shares. Currently, I am thinking about a market consolidation as I recently shared with my subscribers. I doubt that Pagaya shares will appreciate on their own in a period of market consolidation after the recent appreciation of AI and risk-on shares. But I think the shares can be bought with the understanding that lots of patience is going to be required. This is not the kind of investment that I or anyone else ought to describe as a core holding. I recommend a small position-1%-2% rather than a substantial commitment with the understanding that a return might come at some point beyond the next year.