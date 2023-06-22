Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Adecco: Growth Rate Insufficient At Closer Look, Maintain Sell

Jun. 22, 2023 12:22 AM ETAdecco Group AG (AHEXF), AHEXYMAN
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.22K Followers

Summary

  • The HR industry can provide insight into the economic cycle and overall economic direction.
  • Adecco Group, a Swiss HR company, has been struggling for the past decade against revenue stagnation and inefficiencies which led to low margins.
  • In the meantime, Randstad has become the industry leader through key acquisitions.
  • Adecco wants to walk the same strategy, but it has increased its leverage, endangering its dividend.
  • Though Adecco reported revenue growth, there are reasons to believe volumes were actually down during Q1.
Employees must complete the online survey form, answer the test questions. Marked checklist on a clipboard. Human resources and management concept.

Galeanu Mihai

Introduction

The HR Industry often helps investors understand the economic cycle and what direction the economy as a whole is going. In fact, as soon as the labor market heats up, staffing companies are among the first ones to perceive a surge in

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.22K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.