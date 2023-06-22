Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pershing Square Holdings: Unloved Deeply Discounted Value Proposition

Jun. 22, 2023 12:24 AM ETPershing Square Holdings Ltd. (PSHZF)1 Comment
Summary

  • Pershing Square Holdings is trading at a 37% discount to NAV, which is a deep discount for a fund that has shown an ability to drive strong portfolio returns.
  • The PSH board has prioritized reducing the NAV discount and has executed various actions to achieve this, but the continued expansion of the discount is concerning.
  • Arguments that the company lacks motivation to address the NAV discount lack merit.
  • NAV growth combined with the potential for a narrowing of the PSH NAV discount creates the prospect of strong medium-term future share price gains and leads to a Buy rating for the stock.

Setting effective, achievable personal or corporate goals and objectives for long-term sustainable wealth, financial planning concept : US dollar bags, a red dartboard or a target board on a table.

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I first came across Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCPK:PSHZF) ("PSH") in mid-2020, with my interest piqued by the stock then trading at a ~30% discount to NAV. Having casually monitored the company for a couple of years, and with the

PSH debt ratio

Source: PSH 2023 Annual Investor Presentation, slide 10.

PSH NAV history

Source: analyst calculations based on PSH published NAV data.

PSH NAV Performance

Source: PSH 2023 Annual Investor Presentation, slide 8.

This article was written by

Intrinsic Analysis profile picture
Intrinsic Analysis
321 Followers
15 years of professional experience in equity markets and investment consulting to institutional clients, including over a decade as an equity research analyst with a leading fund manager.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in the securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

e
energyguy921
Today, 12:35 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.79K)
The discount would close with an annual dividend of 5 per share. Since they are unwilling to pay that out, one can conclude that the discount doesn’t bother them despite what they say.

In fact it helps them. Their interests are not alligned with shareholders

If you want to study the impact of dividends to trading price, all you have to do is look at Icahn vehicle Iep trading at 2 x times NAV

Iep is a collection of crap. Psh is blue chip

Study it.

Despite that shortcoming, I’m long psh .

Over the long term, the price will move with returns on assets not discount moving one way or the other
