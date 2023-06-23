Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sphere Entertainment Spinoff Creating A Value Opportunity

Jun. 23, 2023 10:00 AM ETSphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR)
Moat Investing profile picture
Moat Investing
1.73K Followers

Summary

  • Undervalued Gem: Sphere presents a compelling investment opportunity as a spin-off from Madison Square Gardens, potentially overlooking its true worth.
  • Revolutionary Entertainment Venue: The $2.3b Sphere, located in the heart of Las Vegas, is set to become a world-class iconic attraction.
  • Discount on Price: Sphere is apparently selling for a 56% discount based even on the initial cost of production. The current projected cost is $2.3b.
  • Risks involve the ownership of the Dolan family, potential allocation of funds to London’s projects & potential reluctance on foreclosure of MSGN if it came to that.
  • Catalysts include the venue's opening, upcoming first standalone earnings & potential debt repayments.

Madison Square Garden Las Vegas en construcción

sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In the fast-paced world of investing, it is always exciting to discover a compelling opportunity that holds considerable upside potential. As value investors, our goal is to uncover hidden gems as the market may be overlooking

Total price for SPHERE asset $574,624; SPHERE asset per share $16.55

Moat Investing

Asset Value

Moat Investing

Potential upside VS EBIT/Multiple

Moat Investing

This article was written by

Moat Investing profile picture
Moat Investing
1.73K Followers
We are a group of experienced investors that like to dig deeper into stocks to find growth stories at a reasonable price with strong economic moats. We also aim to conduct high-quality analysis by deep diving into valuations, key business drivers, risk/reward, and different future scenarios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

stockstudent111 profile picture
stockstudent111
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (788)
dumb question: what does the building price have to do with the forward earnings of the company, for which the stock price is presumably based? why is that part of the analysis? thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.