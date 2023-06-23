Don Farrall

The Slow And Steady Investment Thesis

We previously covered W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) in March 2023, suggesting the safety of its execution through the uncertain macroeconomic outlook, since ~57% of its lease income is tied to the inflation index.

The latter has contributed to the REIT's annualized variable lease income of $177.08M by the latest quarter (+11.9% QoQ/ +40.1% YoY), with the management guiding another +4% in contractual rent growth for 2023 and over +3% in 2024.

Then again, thanks to the decelerating inflationary pressures and the Fed's rate pause in June 2023, the WPC stock has also moderated from the hyper-pandemic heights to reach the FY2018 levels.

However, the pessimism embedded in its stock prices is unwarranted, in our opinion, since the REIT is expected to record a top and bottom line expansion of +12.2% and +8.6% through FY2025, respectively. This is compared to the hyper-pandemic levels of +6.3%/ +7.4% and the pre-pandemic levels of +9.4%/ +16.1%, respectively.

The same cadence is also embedded in WPC's NTM Price/ Per AFFO Per Share of 12.69x, compared to its 5Y mean of 14.85x and 1Y mean of 14.86x. However, here is where we believe value income investors may want to load up, since these depressed levels also offer an improved forward dividend yield of 6.21%, compared to its 4Y average of 5.55% and sector median of 4.32%.

In addition, while the stock performance has been discounted, the REIT's execution remains decent, with FQ1'23 revenues of $419.55M (+3.5% QoQ/ +24% YoY) and AFFO of $279.22M (+3.5% QoQ/ +7.8% YoY).

Part of the profitability headwind is naturally attributed to WPC's rising operating expenses of $233.25M (+10.1% QoQ/ +35.2% YoY), thanks to the addition of self-storage and student housing properties from the CPA:18 Merger. This is on top of the rising interest expenses of $67.2M (inline QoQ/ +45.9% YoY) by the latest quarter.

Meanwhile, investors must also pay attention to the REIT's rising long-term debts of $8.25B (+4.8% QoQ/ +21.8% YoY), though the management has also competently managed risks with 83.3% bearing fixed interest rates and 3.1% in weighted average interest rate (inline QoQ/ +0.6 points YoY) by FQ1'23.

With only $1.68B of debts maturing through FY2024, we are not overly concerned yet, due to WPC's recent capital raise worth $354M, revolving credit facility of $1.13B, and new 3Y unsecured loan of €500M.

The additional liquidity may sustain the REIT's operations for a little longer, with the management expecting to receive approximately $470M from the sale of U-Haul's 78 net lease self-storage facilities by FQ1'24, on top of $350M of Marriott disposition in 2023.

For now, WPC has already guided FY2023 AFFO per share of $5.35 (+3% YoY) and NOI of $100M (+42.8% YoY). Assuming a similar payout ratio of ~80%, we project its total FY2023 dividend payout to be $4.28 (+1% YoY).

Nonetheless, there are risks to this income investment thesis, since the REIT sustained its aggressive investment volume target of $2B in FY2023 (+42.8% YoY), with $743M already completed YTD.

Due to the weighted average cap rate of 7.2% YTD, compared to FY2022 levels of 6.3% and FY2021 levels of 5.9%, we may see WPC take on more risks at a time of elevated interest rates environment and peak recessionary fears.

As a result, investors may want to monitor the REIT's progress over the next few quarters, as the management sustains its growth cadence, with its occupancy rate remaining excellent at 99.2% (+0.4 points QoQ/ +0.7 YoY) and rental collection at 99.4% (+0.1 points QoQ/ -0.3 YoY) by the latest quarter.

For so long as the risks are well-managed, we believe WPC remains a viable and stable income stock from henceforth.

So, Is WPC Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The answer is simple, really. WPC is a great buy here. Assuming that the October 2022 and May 2023 support levels hold in the near term, we may see the stock revert to its pre-pandemic trend of sideways trading between 2013 and 2018.

That outcome seems to be more sustainable for the income stock, given the much-needed normalization from the hyper-pandemic volatility, with it returning to a more predictable cadence.

As a result, we are rating WPC as a Buy here, especially made more attractive by the deep correction, with the stock trading below its 50/ 100/ 200 days moving average.