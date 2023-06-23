Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
W. P. Carey: The End Of Volatility May Be Here - Return To Predictability

Jun. 23, 2023 4:00 PM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • W. P. Carey is an even better buy here, after all the hyper-pandemic volatility has been digested, while similarly offering an improved forward dividend yield of 6.21%.
  • Its CPI-tied rental escalator may also contribute to its top-line expansion by +4% in 2023 and +3% in 2024, despite the Fed's rate pause in June 2023.
  • Meanwhile, investors should monitor the REIT's risk management, given the aggressive $2B investment volume target in 2023 and $1.68B of debts maturing through 2024.
  • Then again, with the recent capital raises, term loans, and planned disposition through FQ1'24, we may see its liquidity remain robust ahead.

Tortoise and Hare, Finish Line

Don Farrall

The Slow And Steady Investment Thesis

We previously covered W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) in March 2023, suggesting the safety of its execution through the uncertain macroeconomic outlook, since ~57% of its lease income is tied

WPC 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

WPC 5Y Price/ AFFO Per Share

S&P Capital IQ

WPC's Long-Term Debts & Maturity

Seeking Alpha

WPC 10Y Stock Price

Trading View

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

arok79 profile picture
arok79
Today, 4:08 PM
Comments (5.24K)
Downtrend still has a firm grasp in the entire sector for obvious reasons. More downside coming. I am a long term holder of the stock but not adding more anytime soon. Wake me up when it hits my $50 proce target. I will add when it gets down there. No interest in buying now.
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 4:06 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.93K)
It has been a volatile pick, which was surprising to me over the last couple of years. Long and will add over time in small bites.
