Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Market Neutral Investing In A New Regime

Jun. 22, 2023 2:01 AM ETBDMIX
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.05K Followers

Summary

  • As macroeconomic uncertainty persists, investors may want to consider complementing traditional asset classes with additional sources of diversification and return.
  • Market neutral strategies may help to improve portfolio outcomes by expanding the investment opportunity set, taking advantage of heightened security dispersion, and providing a diversifying return stream with a low correlation to broad asset classes.
  • Systematic processes may maximize the effectiveness of market neutral investing—enabling a granular and nimble approach to investment analysis and implementation.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

By Jeff Shen, Rich Mathieson, Christopher DiPrimio

Macroeconomic uncertainty has remained front and center in 2023 as the new investment regime continues to play out. Inflation remains above central bank targets and some signs of economic weakness have

Investment opportunity set

Projected returns of a long position

Cross-sectional standard deviation of trailing 3-month S&P 500 returns

10-year US Treasury returns on equity down days, 2000-2023

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.05K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.