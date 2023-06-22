QQQJ or the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF is supposed to capture growing superstars about to enter the NASDAQ 100. marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

I give the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) a neutral rating. If you are simply looking for mid to large-cap NASDAQ exposure this might be fine to hold. Otherwise, I do not see any value in owning this ETF.

Next Generation of Growth?

The methodology is to hold the 100 largest stocks in the NASDAQ while excluding the NASDAQ 100. Essentially you are getting the 100 next largest stocks while following a similar, although not identical, methodology. What is the purpose of this fund?

Some might feel that by investing in NASDAQ midcaps you might be uncovering the next Apple (AAPL) or Amazon (AMZN). You are buying rising stocks on their way to the big NASDAQ-100 index in the sky. And this is the first wrong assumption.

What Does Size Tell You?

What can you tell about a stock from its market-cap? If I told you the stock had a market cap of $10 billion, what else can you tell me about it?

Is this a high growth and high momentum stock with a shot at the NASDAQ 100 index?

Is this a former NASDAQ 100 holding with low momentum which has fallen from grace?

Is this an average stock with average growth which will likely just perform in line with the market for the rest of its life?

The point is that by just analyzing the market-cap you know very little about the stock. All you really know is that you are investing in mostly mid to large cap stocks. That is it. So, forget the narrative of cherry-picking growth stocks on their way to stardom. That is just a story and nothing more. There is no trend filter or relative strength filter to ensure you are buying strong price performers. You are simply buying mid to large-caps with no knowledge of past trading performance.

You may get stocks like First Solar (FSLR) or Match Group (MTCH). There is no filtering process.

Data by YCharts

The Size Factor

If slightly smaller stocks were better performers, how would you test it?

You would sort the NASDAQ universe into various portfolios based on market-cap. You would expect the second largest portfolio based on market-cap to have more annual return than the largest market-cap portfolio.

Below is a 10-year factor back-test based on size (larger stocks to the right and smaller to the left). Financial stocks (including REITs) have been removed and I have put in place a liquidity filter.

portfolio123.com

What do we find? Bigger is better in the NASDAQ universe. The second largest sized portfolio (the blue bar on the right) has 4.4% less annual return than the largest sized portfolio (green bar far right). I see no reason to own the second largest group of stocks. There is no out-performance. Even if these stocks were rockstars, you sell them as they enter the NASDAQ 100. Shouldn't you let your winners run? You would only own winning stocks for a short period of time as they moved through your portfolio to the NASDAQ 100 and you would only see them again once they under-performed.

Deviating From the NASDAQ 100 Methodology

The other issue I have is that the weighting methodology of the Next Gen 100 is different than the NASDAQ 100. While both have modified market-cap weighting schemes, the NASDAQ 100 will pare a position size down to 20% in extreme cases. The Next Gen 100, on the other hand, has a 4% position weight restriction.

The top 10 stocks in the QQQ which tracks the NASDAQ 100 makes up almost 60% of its weight. By comparison, the largest 10 stocks in the QQQJ make up only 18.6% of its weight.

What this means is that QQQJ is going to deviate rather substantially at times from QQQ's performance due to the massive concentration risk in QQQ. As you can see in this chart, the YTD returns of QQQ is much different than QQQJ.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, the reason the NASDAQ 100 is up so high is due to its position concentration as the largest stocks are wildly outperforming right now. This chart compares the return of an equal-weight NASDAQ 100 versus the cap-weighted version. Same stocks, different weighting.

portfolio123.com

Summary

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a catchy theme but little else. It isn't that this is a bad investment necessarily, but I don't believe the narrative that these are high growth stocks rising to be superstardom. They are just stocks a little smaller than the NASDAQ 100. Nothing more, nothing less. I see no real reason to buy this ETF above any other ETF. That is to say I do not see any edge built into the methodology. Buy this if you want to own a certain sub-section of the NASDAQ index but without any real driver of potential out-performance.