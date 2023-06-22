David Gyung

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) is a mortgage REIT, just like Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) which I covered recently in my article here. BRSP has a loan portfolio of about $3.4 Billion. Half of this is invested in residential multifamily loans, followed by office loans at 32%, hotel loans at 13%, mixed-use loans at 4%, and industrial loans at 2%. Similarly to other mortgage REITs, the stock price has declined meaningfully over the past two years to a point where it now trades at a fraction of book value. There are several reasons, why investors are worried. The main one is a fear that offices are doomed and therefore those borrowers won't be able to make their debt payments and BRSP as the lender will end up getting the keys to worthless empty offices.

In a high interest environment like we have now, mREITs and especially BrightSpire with their 100% floating rate loan exposure benefits by being able to collect higher interest on their loans. This is why net interest income has increased over the past several quarters. The company provided a nice sensitivity in their presentation which shows that a 0.5% increase in interest rates will result in a $4 Million increase in net interest income (or $0.03 per share).

BRSP

The flip side of this is that with higher interest also comes an increased risk of borrowers not being able to make the payments and defaulting. Of course, management anticipates this so they set aside some money a reserve (CECL reserve) to cover these losses in case they happen. BrightSpire has been doing exactly that, increasing their reserve by 35% QoQ to $146 Million. The reserve now stands at $1.13 per share, covers all 5-rated loans and 1% of all remaining loans. Currently there are 5 loans classified as 5-rated, 9 loans as 4-rated and the average risk rating stands at 3.2 and has been stable over the past few quarters.

BRSP

Management is quite comfortable with the reserve as discussed on the earnings call. With a reserve for all 5-rated, we don't particularly have to worry about those, because they have essentially been written down to zero. Of course, what we care about is the rest of the loan book and in particular how much we're paying for it. The nice thing is that as a lender, if the borrower defaults, the lender gets the property which won't be completely worthless. So, in either case a loan will never be fully written down to zero, but BrightSpire will be able to recover at least part of the principal.

In addition to providing loans, the company also owns a net lease portfolio, which it has built over time from properties that it got from borrowers that were unable to pay their debt. The net lease portfolio produces NOI of around $50 Million annually and is kept on the books for $800 Million. The fact that they've been able to keep and operate foreclosed properties in the past is quite reassuring as it suggests that they would likely be able to do so again in the future.

BRSP

The stock trades at about a 45% discount to book value. The book value here represents the outstanding principal of all loans plus the value of the net lease portfolio. Before calculating just how many defaults the market has priced in, it's important to recognize that BrightSpire is quite heavily leveraged. In fact, they have liabilities of around $3 Billion on $4.3 Billion in assets, which implied leverage of 3.3x. That means that a 1% on the portfolio level corresponds to a 3.3% loss in equity.

YCharts

Since the market is pricing in a 45% discount, that would imply a full write down of 13.6% of the portfolio equal to all 4-rated loans and some. But as mentioned above, the lender will always be able to recover at least part of the cost when it forecloses on a building. I will assume that they recover just a third of the loan balance. Assuming a 60% LTV at origination that would imply that the property value has decreased to just 20% of the value at origination (probably too conservative). Then the truly priced in level of defaults stands 33% higher at 18% of the total portfolio value.

This is the margin of safety that we're getting using a conservative calculation. BRSP is safe unless more than 20% of loans default. You have to decide for yourself if that's a large enough marking of safety. For me it's reasonable and the upside is intriguing when things stabilize. That's why I rate the stock a BUY here. Not only is there 100% of upside, but investors will also get to collect a dividend which now yields a juicy 12%. This is not the safest dividend though, as I can easily see a situation in which the REIT will be forced to cut the dividend. While it's covered for now (barely) if defaults pick up, the board will have to slash the dividend.