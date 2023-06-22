Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPHB: Extra Returns When Timed Properly

Kurtis Hemmerling profile picture
Kurtis Hemmerling
5K Followers

Summary

  • High beta stocks can provide leverage-like effects on returns, performing well during market upswings and worse during downturns.
  • The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF is a good investment during volatile market rebounds, using the VIX as an indicator.
  • When the VIX is above 20, but below its level from 20 days ago, buy SPHB; hold until the VIX rises above its level from 20 days ago or falls below 20.

time management concept, businessman holding hourglass

The importance of timing with funds

Михаил Руденко/iStock via Getty Images

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF is an excellent tactical tool for investing…but only some of the time. At other times, it is completely the wrong ETF to own. Overall, I

Caeser's Beta Changes Over Time

portfolio123.com

High Beta Market Neutral Portfolio

portfolio123.com

High Beta out-performance after a market crash

portfolio123.com

High Beta Stocks When VIX above 20

portfolio123.com

VIX and SPY Chart

portfolio123.com

High Beta backtest vs spy

portfolio123.com

High beta backtest vs RSP

portfolio123.com

This article was written by

Kurtis Hemmerling profile picture
Kurtis Hemmerling
5K Followers
I design sophisticated investment solutions for family offices, RIAs, UHNW individuals, ETF providers and more. I am associated with the company Portfolio123 and am working with them to increase their brand awareness.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.