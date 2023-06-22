Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PICK: Rising Global Demand For Materials Creates Opportunity For Long-Term Investors

Summary

  • Demand for basic materials is expected to remain high due to global population growth, increasing living standards, and investment in infrastructure and renewable energy.
  • The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF offers exposure to a globally diversified basket of major producers in the basic materials sector.
  • The fund is subject to geopolitical risks and has exhibited significant volatility since its inception, but offers strong returns and increased portfolio diversification.

Flying metal balls, material for electric vehicles. Science background 3d illustration

Ekaterina Nazarova/iStock via Getty Images

The demand for basic materials is expected to accelerate and remain at an elevated pace for years and possibly decades to come. This demand is driven by a growing global population, increasing standards of living, and the growth

Global Investment in Energy Transition

Global Investment in Energy Transition (JP Morgan)

Commodity Inputs for Renewable Energy Technology

Commodity Inputs for Renewable Energy Technology (JP Morgan)

Supply/demand ratio, energy and non-energy demand coverage

Supply/demand ratio, energy and non-energy demand coverage (IMF, IEA, USGS)

Largest Producers (% of market)

Largest Producers (% of market) (IMF, USGS)

U.S. Dollar Index

U.S. Dollar Index (JP Morgan)

Spread Between Treasuries and International 10-Year Yields

Spread Between Treasuries and International 10-Year Yields (JP Morgan)

1-Year Total Return: PICK versus SPY versus ACWI

1-Year Total Return: PICK versus SPY versus ACWI (Seeking Alpha)

Total Return: Year-End 2020 Through Today

Total Return: Year-End 2020 Through Today (Seeking Alpha)

1-Year Total Return: Top 5 Holdings

1-Year Total Return: Top 5 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Risk/Return Analysis

Risk/Return Analysis (Morningstar)

This article was written by

Craig Blanchfield, CFA profile picture
Craig Blanchfield, CFA
974 Followers
As a professional portfolio manager and investment analyst, I advise clients on all aspects of investment strategy, asset allocation, and investment selection. With experience at both wire houses and RIAs, I have worked extensively with high net worth individuals, successful families, and non-profit institutions. My focus has always been to educate clients on the benefit of maintaining a long-term view that is goal-oriented, and insulated from the day-to-day noise. I believe that investors who base portfolio construction on a durable strategy, while avoiding tactical moves, are best served and will realize a more favorable investment experience. In addition to my professional experience, I have also earned an MS in finance, BA in economics, and hold the CFA designation. The opinions expressed here are my own and not that of my employer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PICK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

