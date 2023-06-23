PM Images

It's not easy being a Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) shareholder in 2023. Tech is grabbing all the headlines, and stocks associated with artificial intelligence are on fire. For more than 2-years, KMI has been stuck bouncing between the $15 - $20 range, with a brief stint above $20 in June of 2022. Like most energy infrastructure companies, KMI has felt unloved, and investors have been patiently waiting for the sector to catch a bid. The only saving grace is that management continued to follow through on its promises and raised the dividend by 1.8% in April. As shares continue to trade closer to the bottom of the band, the dividend yield is quickly approaching 7%. I still believe KMI will do well in the future as they are positioned to benefit from increased natural gas production. One important aspect to remember is that you're investing in physical assets that are next to impossible to be replaced over the next several decades, as the traditional fossil fuels that flow through KMI's system are critical to daily operations and the global commodity market. As consolidation continues to occur within the sector, I feel that companies such as KMI will become more valuable, and eventually, we will see a rotation back into energy infrastructure. I feel KMI is a strong investment for income investors who are looking for a combination of large yields and prospects for capital appreciation.

Kinder Morgan is positioned to benefit from the future energy landscape

KMI is one of North America's largest energy infrastructure companies, owning or operating roughly 82,000 miles of pipelines and 140 terminals. People don't often think about how critical traditional fossil fuels are and the hysteria that would be created if they suddenly stopped flowing to their destinations. KMI operates the largest natural gas transmission network across the U.S., comprised of 70,000 miles of pipeline, moving 40% of the natural gas produced domestically. KMI is also responsible for transporting 1.7mmbbld of refined products to the west and east coasts through 10,000 miles of refined products and crude pipelines.

The EIA publishes two critical reports: the International Energy Outlook (published every two years) and the Annual Energy Outlook. The Short-Term Energy Outlook from the EIA is clearly indicating that U.S crude oil and liquid fuel production, in addition to natural gas production, will increase over the next two years. The reference case in the Annual Energy Outlook from the EIA projects that petroleum and other liquid production will slightly increase from now through 2050, and dry natural gas production will increase by roughly 20% through 2050. The EIA also projects that the U.S. will remain a net exporter of petroleum products and liquified natural gas (LNG) through 2050. KMI should be one of the major beneficiaries of the forward projections from the EIA. KMI moves 40% of the natural gas produced in the U.S., making them a top transportation partner for upstream exploration and production producers.

As more upstream production hits the market, KMI will most likely secure new transportation contracts. KMI predominantly locks producers into take-or-pay or fee-based contracts. Take-or-pay is my favorite type of transport contract in the midstream space as KMI becomes an energy tollbooth, as companies negotiate a specific rate to an allocation of KMI's thruput capacity. KMI gets paid regardless if the agreed thruput capacity is reached or not. KMI has 61% of its contracted cash flow secured by take or pay, which is a great financial base year in and year out. Fee-based services still represent 26% of KMI's contracted cash flow which means revenue is generated based on a fixed, predetermined rate for transportation. These contracts help KMI mitigate downside risk as fluctuations in commodity pricing become a risk-off event as KMI is getting paid from take-or-pay contracts regardless of what the producer does, and the pricing is fixed upfront on the fee-based side. Based on the EIA projections, KMI is in a strong position as its pipelines connect both costs and the exporting hubs along the Gulf Coast.

Kinder Morgan continues to focus on the future and eventually I think shares will breakout above $20

KMI faced adversity during the oil crisis in 2015 and was faced with tough decisions. Management has done everything in its power to navigate numerous obstacles and have repositioned KMI for the future. The big difference for me with KMI is that I am investing in a company with physical assets that are critical to everyday life. This isn't a tech company that can be disrupted by a competitor's software that's built on the latest architecture. KMI's management and board of directors own 13% of the shares, so their interests are aligned with shareholders, and for me, this has been proven from their actions since Q1 2015.

KMI has reduced its debt load by more than $11 billion since Q1 of 2015. This was possible by building out its fee-based assets and entering into multi-year contracts with 93% of their volumes secured by take-or-pay, hedged, and fee-based methodologies. KMI has self-funded its capes and dividends for the past 7-years and has returned $17.3 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. In 2023, KMI is projected to generate $7.7 billion in Adjusted EBITDA, $2.5 billion in net income, $4.8 billion in distributable cash flow, and retain $2.1 billion in discretionary capital. KMI has $3.7 billion allocated to growth projects, with 53% of the backlog coming online in 2023, then 25% in 2024.

Natural gas is projected to see continued expansion in production. KMI has several projects coming online in 2023. In Q3, the TGP Port Sulphur Dispatch will be put into service and is backed by a 20-year contract. In Q4, the PHP expansion, TGP East 300 Expansion, and the Eagle Ford transport project will be placed into service. The PHP expansion is backed by 10-year contracts, while the TGP East 300 expansion has a 20-year contract in place. The expansions KMI brings online will add capacity to its existing network and help drive revenue growth and stable cash flows, which will be used for further growth investments, paying down debt, and returning capital to shareholders. You can't just start a company, build 70,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, and compete with KMI. There are a handful of companies that can rival them, and all the capacity will be needed to support the growing demand in energy. If the need wasn't there, expansion projects wouldn't be occurring. I think now is a great opportunity to get shares at a low valuation.

Kinder Morgan continues to grow the dividend and reward shareholders

KMI reduced its dividend by -75.49% in Q1 of 2016 from $0.51 to $0.125. It took 9 consecutive quarters for KMI to put itself in a position to return to dividend growth after austerity measures. After 6 consecutive dividend increases, KMI increased the quarterly dividend by 126% as the latest increase placed the quarterly dividend at $0.2825. This is still significantly lower than when the dividend was, but I am looking toward the future, not what occurred in the past.

Today, KMI pays an annual dividend of $1.13, a 6.79% yield on its $16.64 share price. With risk-free assets yielding in the 5% range, KMI's dividend is attractive, especially since KMI is positioned to continue the dividend increases as their DCF expands compared to the Fed, expected to cut rates in 2024. The dividend is protected by strong cash flows that are expected to increase as with higher contracted volumes in the future. Over the next several years, when the Fed brings rates down to a more normalized level, the dividend from KMI will look more attractive. This could positively impact the share price as we could see cash from the sidelines rotate into higher yielding dividend growth stocks.

Conclusion

KMI looks very interesting under $17, and shares are approaching a 7% yield. KMI has one of the largest networks of stable energy assets in North America that continuously generates large levels of Adjusted EBITDA and DCF. KMI isn't tapping the debt markets to expand, it's paying down its debt load while self-funding its growth projects. For me, energy infrastructure companies such as KMI are an investment in the future as oil and gas are not disappearing. These assets are trading at low valuations, and I believe we will see elevated levels of interest in the future. I think KMI will trade above $20 in 2024, and I am fine adding to my position, sitting back, and collecting a slow-growing dividend. When the Fed eventually starts cutting rates, energy infrastructure companies could look very enticing to investors who want companies with hard assets that generate and throw off large amounts of cash.