Kinder Morgan Is Positioned To Benefit From Natural Gas Production And Yields 6.78%

Jun. 23, 2023 9:00 AM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)7 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.18K Followers

Summary

  • Kinder Morgan is well-positioned to benefit from increased natural gas production and future energy landscape, with its extensive pipeline network and terminals.
  • The company has strong cash flows and a growing dividend, making it an attractive investment for income investors seeking large yields and capital appreciation prospects.
  • KMI's focus on reducing debt, self-funding growth projects, and expanding its pipeline network ensures its continued relevance in the energy sector, with potential for share price growth.

Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

It's not easy being a Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) shareholder in 2023. Tech is grabbing all the headlines, and stocks associated with artificial intelligence are on fire. For more than 2-years, KMI has been stuck bouncing between the $15 - $20 range, with a brief

KMI

Seeking Alpha

Energy Outlook

EIA

Contracts

KMI Q1 Report

Q1 Presentation

Kinder Morgan

KMI Dividend

Seeking Alpha

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Comments (7)

Money&Money,LLC profile picture
Money&Money,LLC
Today, 9:46 AM
Comments (2.45K)
I agree 100%.... Will add more KMI soon
g
grcinak
Today, 9:18 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.24K)
I agree with the basic premise of the article that KMI is positioned to do very well going forward. That said, there will be those who can not move past the past, and will introduce the term "Kindered" into the comments.
b
bengraved
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (1.16K)
@grcinak Could you easily move past losing tens of thousands of dollars? Could you move past being lied to by a companies CEO, that said the dividend was going to be raised and then the dividend was cut?
Abullman profile picture
Abullman
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (279)
@bengraved I, like you, have lost tens of thousands of dollars in KMI yet I still have a significant position since it’s in my IRA so I can’t harvest losses. If I’m not mistaken, the dividend was supposed to be raised to $1.25 by 2020 yet it is only $1.13 after a raise this year. I wish that they would quit over promising and underdelivering. Provide realistic forecasting and the market will start believing management and reward accordingly. Before I retired I was always careful when speaking to analysts providing as much transparency as I was allowed and giving numbers that were achievable keeping my stretch numbers in my pocket.
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (6.34K)
Yep…just continues to pays us, quarter after quarter…
k
kreed020
Today, 9:13 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (358)
Opened a position yesterday. Will add further on dips.
s
skipharthun
Today, 9:10 AM
Premium
Comments (187)
Another one that over promises and under delivers.
