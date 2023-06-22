Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Waiting Is The Hardest Part

Summary

  • The new Powell arithmetic: The Fed and the rates market believe that policy is restrictive. But uncertainty remains as the Fed signaled additional hikes and bond markets have priced in a higher probability of additional “insurance” hikes before pivoting to rate cuts later this year.
  • Pressing “pause” for long and variable lags: The problem with the view that policy is restrictive is that there’s little evidence of easing in measures of inflation and economic growth. Is this due to the assumed long and variable lags of monetary policy or a potential measurement error?
  • Are recession probabilities overstated? Economist forecasts call for a hard landing, but continue to push out the timing of the hard landing in the face of economic strength. Recent market performance indicates that traditional forecast models may be overstating the timing of the arrival of any recession.

Trading technique, charts and graph data on LCD close-up

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

The US Federal Reserve ("Fed") paused rate hikes in June but signaled it expects to deliver 50 basis points of additional hikes this year. Will that be restrictive enough to achieve their inflation targets? The waiting is the hardest

The new Powell arithmetic

Source: BlackRock Systematic, June 2023. For illustrative purposes only.

Real Fed Funds rate, neutral rates, and recessions

Source: BlackRock, with data from Bloomberg, as of June 2023. Note: Last data point reflects a proforma nominal Fed Funds rate of 5.5% less a 3% inflation rate.

Recession probability forecasts

Source: BlackRock, with data from Bloomberg as of June 2023.

Survey measures of credit tightening decouple from market-based measures

Source: BlackRock, with data from Bloomberg, as of June 2023.

The stock market rally is becoming increasingly broad-based

Source: BlackRock, with data from Bloomberg, as of June 2023.

Measures of credit availability and financial conditions show differing degrees of tightening

Source: BlackRock, with data from Bloomberg, as of June 2023.

Aggregate spread measure has moved even further into recessionary territory

Source: BlackRock, with data from Bloomberg, as of June 2023. Aggregate spread measure includes the yield curve and the spread between core inflation and unemployment. Low values of aggregate spread indicate a higher recession probability.

This article was written by

Jeffrey Rosenberg, CFA, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Chief Fixed Income Strategist and a member of the BlackRock Investment Institute. His responsibilities include working closely with the Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income and the global fixed income portfolio teams to develop BlackRock's strategic and tactical views on sector allocation within fixed income, currencies and commodities. Mr. Rosenberg is also the portfolio manager for the fixed income tactical allocation managed model portfolio, an actively managed portfolio of exchange traded funds. Prior to joining BlackRock, Mr. Rosenberg spent nearly 10 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as the Chief Credit Strategist. His most recent role included coordination of strategy across all fixed income, securitized assets, credit, FX and commodities. Mr. Rosenberg brought innovation to his credit strategy work producing the first commercialized quantitative corporate credit portfolio risk analytics system from a dealer firm. At BAML, Mr. Rosenberg and his team were consistently top ranked by Institutional Investor for high grade, high yield, and general fixed income strategy. At BlackRock, Mr. Rosenberg publishes his monthly "Fixed Income Strategy" along with regular posts to the BlackRock Blog, contributions to BlackRock Investment Institute publications and numerous media appearances. Mr. Rosenberg earned a Masters in Science degree in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon, a BA degree in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota, and a BA degree in Finance from the University of Wisconsin. He has been a Chartered Financial Analyst since 1997.

