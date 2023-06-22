anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

YieldMax ARKK Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:OARK) is a relatively recently launched fund that offers high dividend yield by selling options contracts. In one aspect it is similar to covered call funds like JEPI and QYLD but there are several differences as well. One of those differences is the risk of double active management.

What do I mean by double active management? Well, there are two types of option-trading or covered call funds. One type involves passive management and includes funds like QYLD. These funds automatically make the exact same play every 30 days (e.g., sell at-the-money calls on QQQ one month out) and their strategy never changes no matter what. Another type are actively managed funds that shift their plays and strategy from month to month depending on external factors such as market performance, VIX and technical indicators.

This particular fund falls into the second category where it is actively managed but the buck doesn't stop there because it sells options on ARKK which is also an actively managed fund. Most other covered call funds either sell options on index funds such as SPY and QQQ or on individual stocks such as TSLY does to TSLA and NVDY does to NVDA. This particular fund is very unique that it is actively managed and makes options plays on an actively managed fund.

You have to trust active management skills of not one but two fund managers. On one side you have ARK's management team led by Cathie Wood and on the other hand you have the management team of YieldMax who run this fund and you have to bet on success of both at the same time in order to be successful. If Cathie Wood's fund fails, YieldMax could have the best fund management practices and it may not make a difference. Similarly, ARKK could perform greatly but YieldMax management might fail to take advantage of that performance. Both stars have to align together almost perfectly in order for the fund to work.

I am not saying that investors should sell this fund or avoid it altogether due to its nature but they should be aware of the risks and what it means for their portfolio. In 2020 and early 2021, ARKK had an incredible performance when it was up about 200% and everyone was singing praises for the management team but last year the fund has a pretty bad performance which also attracted a lot of criticism for its management.

Data by YCharts

We don't know how ARKK fund will act in the future but we know that it invests heavily into growth stocks with very high multiples such as Tesla, Block (SQ) and Roku (ROKU). These types of growth stocks tend to outperform during raging bull markets but underperform during bear markets. If you believe that we are still in a bear market, you probably don't want to be invested in this but if you believe we are in a bull market, you could dip your toes in.

The fund hasn't been around for that long so it doesn't have a long dividend history. From what we can tell, its dividend payments vary greatly from month to month. In its first month, the fund paid 75 cents per share which it increased to $1.09 in the following month. Then we saw 3 months of declines in a row and investors ended up collecting 37 cents in May. Last month, the dividend got increased again to 51 cents. In the first 6 months of its existence, the fund already paid $3.99 in dividends which gives us a 6-month yield of 24.4% and annualized yield of 48.8% based on today's price.

OARK dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

That seems very high. How does this fund generate such a huge yield when most covered-call funds only yield about 6-10%? Well, this is not exactly a covered call fund. It employs a version of calendar spread also known as "Poor Man's Covered Call". The fund buys a long dated call option that's deeply in the money in order to mimic stock ownership, sells a shorter dated call option that is slightly out of money and benefits from short time decay and slight price appreciation. Sometimes the fund will also add a short put option to the mix which will also serve as a long position. The goal of this position is to minimize the time value it pays for its long call option. If this sounds confusing, let me explain it by actually showing you fund's current holdings (which is subject to change since the fund is managed very actively).

As you can see below, the fund currently holds call options with a strike price of $43 expiring in September and it's selling call options with a slightly higher strike price of $45 expiring on 6/23 which looks like a weekly contract which tells me that the fund will keep selling weeklies until its long call option expires in September. You will also notice that the fund is short put options with a strike price of $43 expiring in September. Why is that? The fund sold those put options in order to partially fund its $43 call options expiring in September. The fund wants to simulate owning a stock by owning options but it's too costly because call options have a lot of time value. By selling a put option at the same price, the fund neutralizes some of this time value and "gets a partial refund" on it.

Oark current holdings (YieldMax)

Of course this comes with an additional risk because now the fund has a double long position (owning calls + shorting puts) so the fund can get hit extra hard if ARKK crashes which is what happened earlier this year from February to May.

Data by YCharts

The fund is too new and it's too early to talk about its long term performance but it can work well in certain situations. For example if ARKK was flattish or range bound, it could perform very well. Similarly if ARKK was rising in a slow and steady fashion, this fund could do well. If ARKK were to crash or found itself in a violent W shaped situation, the fund might suffer. Since this is an actively managed fund that trades options on an actively managed fund, you have to pay attention twice as hard and be aware of the risks.

I wouldn't mind buying a small position in this fund but I wouldn't put more than 2-3% of my total assets into it for the time being.