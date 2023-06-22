Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UMH Properties: Good Days Ahead, But Watch Red Flags

Jun. 22, 2023 3:42 AM ETUMH Properties, Inc. (UMH)
Fade The Market
Summary

  • UMH Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust, offers manufactured homes as a solution to the US affordable housing crisis, with potential for growth due to rising demand and a growing senior population.
  • The company has entered into new debt with a term loan and revolving line of credit, which is secured and has a mix of fixed and variable rates, suggesting a sustainable debt-acquisition strategy.
  • Despite some profitability concerns, UMH's sustainable finance framework has received a positive independent second-party opinion from Sustainalytics, boosting its reputation and investor confidence.

Investment Thesis

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company's principal business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, including the annual or monthly leasing of manufactured home spaces to residents. Although

"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

This article was researched and written by January Mbuvi of Fade The Market.

