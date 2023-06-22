Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Church & Dwight: Quality Business Trading At A Premium

Jun. 22, 2023 3:47 AM ETChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)
Reconquista Capital
Summary

  • Church & Dwight has been a successful compounder in recent years and after facing a challenging 2022, the business is rebounding this year.
  • Q1 2023 results were better than expected across the board, beating estimates and raising guidance.
  • However, CHD stock appears expensive compared to historical averages, suggesting a cautious approach to entry at the current valuation.

Investment Thesis

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) has been a magnificent compounder over the last decade. And after a rough 2022 dominated by inflation and supply chain issues, the company is getting back on its feet in 2023. The business is

Power brands

Church & Dwight 2022 Annual Report

Conference presentation

Church & Dwight Presentation - dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2023

Reconquista Capital
Individual investor focused on value and momentum. Holding stocks for the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

