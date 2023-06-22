Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: A Great Buying Opportunity Thanks To Mr. Market's Poor Judgment

Jun. 22, 2023 3:52 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)AMZN, DISH, TMUS, VZ4 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T's postpaid phone additions for Q2 2023 are expected to be lower than analysts' estimates, causing a 1.7% decline in share prices.
  • Despite this, the company's ARPU continues to grow and management expects free cash flow for the current fiscal year to be $16 billion or higher.
  • AT&T's CFO, Pascal Desroches, dismissed rumors of a deal with Amazon for cheap or free phone service for Prime members, stating "there is nothing to the rumors".
AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

Those who follow my work closely know that one of my major holdings at this time is none other than telecommunications conglomerate AT&T (NYSE:T). In fact, at present, it is my largest holding, accounting for just over 20% of

Subs

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

ARPU

AT&T

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

SECMBS profile picture
SECMBS
Today, 5:01 AM
Premium
Comments (102)
T is like a supertanker. Takes a long time to change course and affect an outcome. Reducing debt is great but without growth, PE will be very low.
d
deadhead213
Today, 4:53 AM
Premium
Comments (5K)
Good to hear, you’re a $T fan. I own thousands of $T shares, normally like you i BTFD, I’m waiting for a bounce towards 17, which is a long ways off at the moment. Management, and our economy are holding me back from adding anymore.
B
Bogale
Today, 4:22 AM
Comments (630)
Management has proven they can’t create any value but destroy value.

There is no near term or long term catalyst that will lift the stock.
R
Respect
Today, 4:08 AM
Comments (808)
Tired of all the buying opportunities in T in the last 15 years. Just looking for a selling opportunity now.
