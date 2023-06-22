Monty Rakusen

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR), a leading player in the Metallurgical Coal industry, stands out in today's investment landscape due to its straightforward business model and dedication to shareholder returns. Despite the volatile market conditions, the company has recently demonstrated strong financial discipline; paying down its debt to near-zero, buying back stock, and upping shareholder dividends.

Currently, the company trades at an attractive valuation, both in terms of its relative value, but also vs. historical levels, which presents us a compelling opportunity.

Let's dive in.

Financial Results

A look at AMR's recent financial performance reveals a balanced mix of strengths and challenges, but a strong positive trend overall.

On the positive side, the company has shown strong top-line growth, with TTM revenue soaring to $3.94 billion, a 34% increase year-over-year:

This is primarily due to increased coal demand, resulting from improved economic activity, coupled with a limited supply response. While the TTM chart above looks great, there have been some issues as of late.

In their most recent quarter, the company only reported $911 million in sales, which annualizes to only $3.4 billion in revenue run rate, a decline from the prior period.

In their most recent 10-Q, the company had the following to say:

Coal revenues decreased $163.0 million, or 15.2%, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to lower coal sales realizations within our Met segment as pricing moderated from the higher levels experienced during the prior year.

Essentially, the company is saying that things were running very hot in 2022, and 2023 should moderate somewhat to a more stable level. This makes sense when looking at long term sales trends for the company and its peers.

While the slowdown isn't great, an increase in expected steel output should buttress demand for Met Coal:

The World Steel Association’s (“WSA”) most recent Short Range Outlook projects a 2.3% rebound in steel demand this year, bringing expected global demand to 1.82 billion metric tons. The organization expects steel demand of 1.85 billion metric tons in 2024, a further increase of 1.7%, likely led by manufacturing and accelerating growth in most regions with the exception of China, where WSA expects deceleration due to population decline.

All in all, it seems like the demand profile for AMR's end product should hold up decently well despite moderating factors.

However, the key for us is what AMR has done with the spoils from their recent boom.

Below is a picture of AMR's cash flow statement:

Here, you can see the company has spent a lot of its free cash flow over the last 6 quarters on buying back more than $660 million worth of stock, settling nearly all of the company's $470 million of debt, and paying just shy of $100 million in dividends.

Remember, the company took home 1.13 billion in free cash flow over the last twelve months:

Thus, when you consider the whole picture, you've got a company with essentially zero debt, solid FCF margins of ~29%, and minimal further capex required in the core business.

Sure, there will be some bumps and charges in the future, but the company is extremely well positioned to provide returns to shareholders.

Revenue comes in, the company runs a solid 34% operating margin inclusive of all operating costs, CAPEX, and depreciation, and after tax it drops right into buybacks and dividends. No debts to pay, no big capital expenses, and a streamlined & straightforward basis for returns.

The final thing to note is that many view coal as a business in permanent decline. However, AMR's Met Coal business is in great shape and the company should be positioned to return capital to shareholders for a long time to come. Met Coal, as some may not know, stands in contrast to Thermal Coal, which the company only produces as a byproduct of operations (and only accounts for ~10% of revenue). Thermal Coal is in decline, but Met Coal is still very much in demand.

Valuation

When it comes to valuation, AMR looks attractive. Currently trading at a revenue multiple of 0.69x and a free cash flow multiple of 2.3x, the stock seems attractively priced:

A closer look at the company's historical valuation suggests that the current market price may not fully reflect the intrinsic value of the company.

Clearly, at these prices, the market is anticipating a significant drop in Met Coal prices, which would cut into margins, especially vs. AMR's fixed cost base. This would dent immediate capital returns to shareholders. But, as we mentioned before, global steel demand is forecasted to grow slightly this year and in the future, and thus we think the market has this stock wrong.

AMR is simply too well priced vs. itself and its sector:

The only real negative to highlight is Chinese housing:

For a long time, China has been one of the primary sources of demand for steel globally, and the numbers have been terrible as of late. The company is already 119 million square meters of housing starts behind where it was this time last year, and the trend is towards getting worse.

Should things get worse for China, then it's not clear if the rest of the world can pick up the slack, demand wise, for steel. While this is mostly a problem for steel companies to work through, it may affect prices of inputs like Met Coal.

On the whole, though, we think the market's current valuation of AMR wildly undervalues the company's streamlined business model and total return potential, and the company could re-rate higher.

Risks

While we think the setup in the stock is great, it's crucial to be aware of the potential risks associated with owning the company. Some of the key risks to consider include:

Macro: AMR is subject to broader macroeconomic risks, including economic downturns and changes in government policy that could impact the Coal industry.

Execution: If the company fails to execute well or lets costs get out of control, then margins could shrink considerably which could severely dampen capital returns to shareholders, and thus, the stock price.

Commodity-linked: AMR's revenues are based on Met Coal prices. Volatility in the price of this commodity could directly impact the company's profitability and, ultimately, its stock price.

Technical Sentiment: The stock has been strong lately, having gone from a low of ~$3 in 2020 to recent range highs around ~$183. Clearly, the company is a different beast compared to what it was in 2020. However, some may still consider the stock overbought on larger timeframes, which may make near-term gains difficult.

Summary

In summary, Alpha Metallurgical Resources presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking to capitalize on the company's streamlined business model, debt-free status, and solid margins.

With an attractive valuation well below its historical averages, a solid entry point in the stock offering substantial potential total return, and a fair balance of risk and reward, AMR is an investment opportunity worthy of serious consideration.