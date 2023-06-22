Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Curaleaf: Keep The Cannabis Dream Alive

Jun. 22, 2023 4:07 AM ETCuraleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF)
Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • Curaleaf's price multiple has fallen by 90% from its 5-year average.
  • The company is one of the few in the North American cannabis space generating positive operating cash flows.
  • The passage of the SAFE Banking Act will dramatically enhance the industry's access to traditional US banking services.
  • Management has had to exit a number of unprofitable cannabis markets as they get serious about core profitability.

stars and marijuana, cannabis and sky, dreams and beauty

Yarygin/iStock via Getty Images

Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) is currently the largest US multi-state operator by quarterly sales. The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company realized revenue of $336.5 million for its fiscal 2023 first quarter, a 7.5% increase from its year-ago comp and a

Pacifica Yield
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

