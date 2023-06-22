Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arbor Realty: Soaring On Good News

Jun. 22, 2023 7:30 AM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)7 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Arbor Realty Trust's shares have risen 40% since spring 2023, and the company has recently been included in the S&P 600 small-cap index.
  • The company has a strong dividend growth track record, with a current dividend yield of around 12% and a recent 5% increase in its dividend.
  • Despite not being as cheap as it was a few months ago, Arbor Realty remains an attractive investment for long-term investors due to its high dividend yield and discount compared to its historical average valuation.
Hands holding a wallet with a small amount of US dollars, close up

arsenisspyros

Article Thesis

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has recovered nicely from the lows that the stock hit earlier this year. Recent results were pretty good and indicated that fears were overblown. This week, Arbor Realty Trust saw its shares jump

ABR

ABR results as reported by Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

Comments (7)

Jcb331 profile picture
Jcb331
Today, 8:00 AM
Premium
Comments (2.01K)
Then band wagon is getting pretty full from all the jumping on articles for ABR.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 8:01 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.11K)
@Jcb331 we have been covering it for a while. All the best
Jcb331 profile picture
Jcb331
Today, 8:09 AM
Premium
Comments (2.01K)
@Jonathan Weber it was not meant as a critism to authors, more aimed at the paper hands and shorties. LOL.
c
cpr1200r100
Today, 7:56 AM
Premium
Comments (1.49K)
M REITs Long: Starwood. Arbor. ladder. & GHI. But, only have a full position and confidence in Starwood, the others ~1% portfolio positions.

Reason...Starwood is truly the only seasoned M REIT, and it's diversified w CRE, and Special Servicing.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 8:01 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.11K)
@cpr1200r100 Starwood is good, I agree. All the best
Kenmare profile picture
Kenmare
Today, 7:44 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.74K)
Thanks for another fine piece, Jonathan. Long ABR but in the preferred F series.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 8:01 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.11K)
@Kenmare glad you liked it! All the best
