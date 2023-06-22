Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VYM And QQQM: A 2-ETF Combo That Offers Market-Beating Potential

Summary

  • Combining Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in an investment portfolio can offer a balance between dividend income and growth potential.
  • VYM provides consistent dividend income from high-quality companies, while QQQM offers exposure to innovative technology and growth-oriented stocks.
  • For long-term investors, dividend income generated from VYM can be reinvested into QQQM, allowing for potential capital appreciation and increased dividend payouts over time.
  • Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, a backtest appears to show the potential of a combination of these 2 ETFs to outperform the S&P 500.
Business people working on financial data, graphs and charts on a digital tablet.

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate.)

In the years I have been writing as ETF Monkey, I have read ever so many single-ETF reviews, including my own. Typically, such articles pick a single ETF, review it, and then issue a buy or

VYM - Portfolio Characteristics & Data Points

VYM - Portfolio Characteristics & Data Points (Seeking Alpha)

QQQM - Portfolio Characteristics & Data Points

QQQM - Portfolio Characteristics & Data Points (Seeking Alpha)

Portfolio Weights: 2011-2023 Backtest

Portfolio Weights: 2011-2023 Backtest (PortfolioVisualizer.com)

Results: 2011-2023 Backtest

Results: 2011-2023 Backtest (PostfolioVisualizer.com)

Results: 2011-2018 Backtest

Results: 2011-2018 Backtest (PortfolioVisualizer.com)

I am a recently-retired individual investor and have managed my own investments for over 35 years. My professional background is in the finance area. I believe that the benefits of investing, and the market, should be understandable and available to everyone, including those with little or no financial background. My hope is to explain concepts simply, taking much of the mystery and fear out of the process.  To keep up with my very latest, please subscribe to my Substack newsletter and Twitter feed. In addition to my personal writing, I am a contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VYM, QQQM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

limbonic
Today, 2:21 PM
Comments (10)
If you are optimizing risk/return and and seem to be using portfoliovisualizer already, why not use its efficient frontier tool?

Running the same date range from 2011 onwards, I get a max Sharpe (tangency) portfolio of 23% VYM/77% QQQ. All of your other mixes are conveniently on the same frontier curve as well: match SPY return with lower risk is 77/22 as you found already, match SPY risk with higher return would be 45/56. And so on.
