CyberArk: PAM Leader

Jun. 22, 2023 5:08 AM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)
Richard Durant
Summary

  • CyberArk's growth remains resilient, driven by its growing cloud presence and expansion into adjacent areas like access management.
  • The identity management market is likely to consolidate around a few large platforms, with CyberArk potentially benefiting as a leader in Privileged Access Management.
  • Given macro headwinds and a potential increase in competition, CyberArk's stock appears fully priced.

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) is an identity management vendor that has traditionally been focused on Privileged Access Management (PAM). In recent years the company has been increasing its cloud presence and expanding into adjacent areas like access management. This is increasing the size

Estimated Identity Management TAM

Table 1: Estimated Identity Management TAM (source: Created by author using data from Okta)

Job Openings Mentioning Identity Management in the Job Requirements

Figure 1: Job Openings Mentioning Identity Management in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

CyberArk's Identity Security Platform

Figure 2: CyberArk's Identity Security Platform (source: CyberArk)

CyberArk Revenue Growth by Region

Table 2: CyberArk Revenue Growth by Region (source: Created by author using data from CyberArk)

CyberArk Revenue Growth

Figure 3: CyberArk Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from CyberArk)

CyberArk Bookings by Vertical

Figure 4: CyberArk Bookings by Vertical (source: CyberArk)

Job Openings Mentioning CyberArk in the Job Requirements

Figure 5: Job Openings Mentioning CyberArk in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

CyberArk Profit Margins

Figure 6: CyberArk Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from CyberArk)

CyberArk Operating Expenses

Figure 7: CyberArk Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from CyberArk)

CyberArk Job Openings

Figure 8: CyberArk Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

CyberArk Relative Valuation

Figure 9: CyberArk Relative Valuation (source: Created by author using data from CyberArk)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

