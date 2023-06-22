Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ametek: Earnings Growth And Automation Trends Make It A Buy

Jun. 22, 2023 5:14 AM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)
Wealth Analytics
Summary

  • AMETEK is a solid investment with strong growth prospects in the industrial automation market, which is expected to grow at an 8% CAGR until 2030.
  • The company has successfully fueled its growth through strategic acquisitions, deploying 70% of its free cash flow towards these deals since 2014.
  • Despite a higher valuation than its sector peers, AME's history of earnings growth and exposure to automation trends make it a buy-rated stock.

Investment Rundown

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) offers their customers industrial technology solutions that help streamline their business and make operations more efficient. They don’t place a focus on one industry, but rather serve many niche markets, as per their

The segments in the company and the revenues from them

Company Segments (Investor Presentation)

The cash generation from the company

Cash Generation (Q1 Presentation)

The income statement from the last report

Income Statement (Q1 Report)

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AME either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

