IDV: Still The Best Option For Income Protection

Summary

  • The IDV ETF offers income-oriented investors exposure to developed markets, while avoiding emerging market volatility.
  • IDV serves as a hedge against poor US economic performance, as it tends to move inversely to the US dollar index, providing a stable income stream and consistent distributions.
  • Even though IDV hasn't delivered great results since its inception, it's still the best option for investors looking to diversify their income source among strong currencies.
  • Investors looking to construct a solid income-generation portfolio may consider complementing IDV with options like FREL, for exposure to the US real estate market, or SCHD for high-paying US stocks.

Closeup rolled of variety banknote and multi currency around the world. Exchange rate and Forex investment concept.-Image.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) is a great investment option for income-oriented investors seeking exposure to developed markets while avoiding the volatility associated with emerging markets.

Chart showing historical price of both IDV and the US Dollar Index

Historical price of both IDV and the US Dollar Index (Seeking Alpha)

Chart showing historical price of IDV since inception not accounting for dividends

Historical price of IDV since inception not accounting for dividends (Seeking Alpha)

Graph showing historical returns of IDV since post-housing crash not accounting for dividends

Historical returns of IDV since post-housing crash not accounting for dividends (Seeking Alpha)

Graph showing historical returns of IDV since post-housing crash accounting for dividends

Historical returns of IDV since post-housing crash accounting for dividends (Seeking Alpha)

Graph showing total returns of both IDV and VEA since post-housing crash

Total returns of both IDV and VEA since post-housing crash (Seeking Alpha)

Graph showing total returns of IDV, VEA, SCHD, and S&P500 since post-housing crash

Total returns of IDV, VEA, SCHD, and S&P500 since post-housing crash (Seeking Alpha)

Chart showing MSCI factor box

etf.com

English and Brazilian Portuguese translator, proofreader, editor, and content writer specializing in Finance, Economics, and Investments. My strategy is focused on wealth preservation, income, and long-term appreciation. My national portfolio is made of Brazilian hand-picked stocks and real estate funds, and my international one consists of ETFs (of Stocks and REITS) that cover the entire globe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IDV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

