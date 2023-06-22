Makhbubakhon Ismatova

Depending on who you ask, the U.S. economy is either headed for a recession or is on the road to recovery. With so many different scenarios that can play out, it’s no wonder that many investors are wary about the stock market.

That’s why it may be helpful to park cash in utility companies that aren’t going away anytime soon. What’s even better for value seekers is if the utility is beaten down in price with a high yield, and is sitting at a 52-week low, especially when many tech companies are trading at or near their all-time highs.

Such I find the case to be with UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI), which I last covered here in January, remarking its long dividend growth history among other points. In this article, I provide an update and discuss why UGI is an attractive dividend aristocrat that’s solidly in value range.

Why UGI?

UGI is a diversified utility in every sense of the word, with business segments that cover electric/gas utility, propane distribution, and energy marketing. Its utility service territories include eastern, central, and northeastern Pennsylvania, and parts of West Virginia, and in the trailing 12 months, UGI generated $9.8 billion in total revenue.

It’s suffice to say that UGI has seen some near term challenges as reflected by its stock price performance in recent months. This was due in part to energy conservation efforts in Europe due to the Russia/Ukraine war and warmer temperatures across its key U.S. service territories, which reduced retail volumes for gas, causing the AmeriGas segment margin to be down by $66 million YoY during the first quarter.

However, UGI’s results in other segments tempered the overall decline. The international, midstream & marketing, and utilities segment posting a combined margin/EBIT growth of $47 million, with the latter getting the benefit of higher gas rates in the Pennsylvania utility.

Importantly, even though UGI’s adjusted EPS of $1.68 declined by $0.23 YoY, it still amply covered the recently raised quarterly dividend rate of $0.375. Notably, the recent 4% dividend bump marks UGI’s 36th consecutive year of raising dividends. For the full year, management is guiding for adjusted EPS of $2.83, which represents a safe 53% payout ratio for the forward dividend rate.

Looking ahead, UGI remains on track to deliver on asset improvement projects, which includes disproportionate investing in cleaner energy natural gas projects and renewable energy solutions, which should pay ‘dividends’ down the road due to lower input costs.

Most of UGI’s investments have also been geared towards the utility business, which comes with steady and growing cash flows. Management remarked in the growth opportunities in this segment including new customers and service territories during the recent conference call:

Of the year-to-date capital spend, roughly 64% was invested in our regulated utility businesses where there is a theme of sustained growth through customer additions as well as infrastructure replacement and expansion. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, we've added more than 8,000 new residential heating and commercial customers that are utilities, demonstrating attractive customer growth despite the tight construction market that is impacted by higher prices and increased mortgage rates. The utilities also remains on track to deploy a record level of capital in infrastructure replacement and betterment this fiscal year as we execute on our goal to replace and reinforce critical infrastructure and extend our gas mains to reach underserved areas within our service territory.

I don’t believe one quarter’s weather-driven weakness should make or break an investment thesis, and at present, UGI appears to be priced as if its headwinds will persist into perpetuity. It has plenty of balance sheet capacity with $1.9 billion in total liquidity and is reasonably levered with a long-term debt to capital ratio of 54%.

Turning to valuation, UGI appears to be undeservedly cheap at the current price of $26.78 with a historically high dividend yield of 5.6%, which is at or near the highest level in the past 10+ years, as shown below.

(Note: the below graph shows TTM dividend yield. Forward yield is 5.6%)

YCharts

With a 5.6% dividend yield and management expectations for 4% annual dividend growth going forward, UGI could reasonably the historical return of the S&P 500 (SPY) as a baseline while paying investors a far higher yield than the market average.

At the current price of $26.78, UGI trades at a forward PE of just 9.4, sitting far below its normal PE of 15.7, as shown below, and analysts expect earnings to grow by 6% to 13% over the next 2 years. As such, UGI could deliver potentially strong double-digit total returns over the next 12 to 18 months with a reversion to its mean valuation.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

All in all, UGI is an attractive dividend aristocrat at the current price with a safe payout ratio and a historically high dividend yield of 5.6%. While there are some near term headwinds, I believe investors would be well served to look beyond these and focus on UGI’s long-term growth prospects, which appear solid given management’s plans to invest in infrastructure improvements and renewable energy solutions. As such, patient long-term investors could be well-served to layer into the stock while it appears to be dirt cheap at present.