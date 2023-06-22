Drew Angerer

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) has announced that it will commence commercial flights at the end of June which would be a critical milestone achievement for the spaceflight company. By announcing the start of commercial spaceline operations and setting a start date of June 27, 2023, Virgin Galactic is not only a step closer to seeing real revenue growth, but the firm has also reduced immense uncertainty about the firm’s business operations. While Virgin Galactic is expected to remain free cash flow negative for the foreseeable future, the commencement of operations is a major positive signal to investors that offering spaceflights is a commercially promising proposition!

Start of spaceflights is a milestone achievement for Virgin Galactic

After years of development and testing aircrafts that are capable of safely bringing paying customers to space and back to earth, Virgin Galactic is finally approaching a pivotal moment in its history: in a news release on June 15, 2023, Virgin Galactic said that it will commence spaceflight operations between June 27 and June 30, 2023 and carry 3 crew members from the Italian Air Force as well as the National Research Council of Italy into space to conduct microgravity research. For Virgin Galactic, the start of commercialization is not only a catalyst for its shares, but also setting the company up for serious revenue growth in a rapidly expanding market.

According to Statista, the market for tourism space flights is set to grow exponentially over the next decade as a small number of companies like Virgin Galactic or Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin ramp up their investments into building a fleet of modern aircraft capable of conducting sub-orbital flights. The market size for sub-orbital flights is expected to increase by a factor of 8X between FY 2021 and FY 2031, indicating that the spaceflight tourism market is set for pronounced growth in the next ten years.

Flight economics, revenue potential and narrowing losses

The start of commercial spaceflights is returning investors' focus to Virgin Galactic's unit economics. The company’s most modern aircraft, which will be used to transport paying customers to space, is the Delta Class ship and costs approximately $50-60M to build, but it also has very attractive revenue potential.

According to Virgin Galactic, each Delta Class aircraft can generate $2.7M (or more) in revenues per flight, assuming full capacity (6 passengers). According to the company, flight tickets cost $450,000 per passenger and the company had 600 reservations on its books last year. Total customer deposits amounted to $102.1M at the end of Q1'23 which was unchanged from the year-ago quarter. I estimate that Virgin Galactic would need approximately 225-250 flights annually to achieve a break-even point as the revenues generated at this flight volume would cover the company's $160M quarterly operating expenses. The market currently expects Virgin Galactic to be profitable in FY 2028.

Virgin Galactic has hinted that a second flight is set to send passengers to space in August and I believe that the company could do at least one trip to space each month. A schedule including just one flight per month could put Virgin Galactic's revenue potential at about $32M annually.

From a financial point of view, Virgin Galactic is still very much a start-up: the company achieved a net loss of around $159M in Q1’23 and has consistently lost money since its IPO in 2019. Virgin Galactic also only achieved revenues of $392 thousand in the first-quarter and generates both negative free cash flow as well as adjusted EBITDA. According to the company's guidance, Virgin Galactic expects to lose $130-140M in free cash flow in Q2'23 and then $120-130M in Q3'23 and Q4'23. However, with revenue-generating activities now starting, Virgin Galactic should be able to drastically lower its losses going forward.

Virgin Galactic’s valuation is high compared to where the firm stands today

Virgin Galactic is expensive, there is no doubt about that. Currently, Virgin Galactic is valued at 47.2X FY 2024 revenues, but investors have to keep in mind that the spaceflight company is just about to kick off commercial operations and that revenues are expected to ramp up very quickly.

With the start of spaceflight commercialization, Virgin Galactic is expected to grow revenues from just a couple of million this year (the consensus for FY 2023 is $9.2M) to about half a billion in FY 2027, implying an annual average top line growth rate of 172%. Going forward, a lot of Virgin Galactic's price appreciation potential will depend on the company's ability to scale flight operations successfully. Based off of consensus estimates for FY 2027, Virgin Galactic has a more reasonable P/S ratio of 3.4X.

Risks with Virgin Galactic

Companies offering commercial spaceflights have considerable risks as they operate in an unproven industry and investors have no assurance that space tourism flights can be run at scale and at a profit. So far, Virgin Galactic is free cash flow negative and will likely remain so for at least the next couple of years. If there are new delays regarding the scaling of commercial spaceflights from Virgin Galactic’s Spaceport America, a lot of this revenue potential discussed here may not be recognized or pushed into the future.

Final thoughts

The commencement of commercial spaceline operations truly is a pivotal moment and a critical milestone achievement for Virgin Galactic after many years of setbacks and delays. The official start of commercial spaceflights at the end of June also marks the start of revenue-generating activities for the spaceflight pioneer... something investors have been waiting for a long time. Although Virgin Galactic is expected to remain free cash flow negative in FY 2023 and FY 2024, the company is set to see a strong revenue ramp over the next four years which, in my opinion, could continue to drive an upside revaluation of the company's shares!