Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DiDi Global: Potential Upside If The Market Recognizes Its Intrinsic Value

Jun. 22, 2023 5:34 AM ETDiDi Global Inc. (DIDIY)1 Comment
LM Investments profile picture
LM Investments
1 Follower

Summary

  • DiDi Global's current market valuation of around $14 billion on the OTC market does not accurately reflect its true underlying value, creating a significant discrepancy.
  • The strong moat created by DiDi in the Chinese ride-sharing market, through its dominant market share and network effects, has helped solidify its position and deter competition.
  • Factors such as the re-listing of DiDi's stock on a major exchange like the Hong Kong Exchange could unlock DiDi's value and reward investors with a 2x return.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome LM Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Close-up on a couple using the GPS while driving a car

Hispanolistic

DIDI market share in 2018

DIDI market share in 2018 (statista)

This article was written by

LM Investments profile picture
LM Investments
1 Follower
I have 10 years of experiences in investing in value and growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIDIY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

w
wind55
Today, 6:35 AM
Investing Group
Comments (405)
Uber risky.....
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.