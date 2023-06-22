SweetBunFactory/iStock via Getty Images

The last few weeks have been great for Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT), a supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and services for the semiconductor industry. The stock has soared higher with a gain of about 43% after a major slide that lasted months. However, the rally may not have much further to go if past trends are any indication. There are several reasons why the stock is more likely to be heading lower than higher in the short term. Why will be covered next.

Why UCTT may soon change direction

The stock has been hot in recent weeks, unlike much of 2023. UCTT actually spent most of 2023 with the stock down for the year. In fact, the stock hit a new 2023 low as recently as May 4 with $26.59, intraday lows included, but since then, UCTT has gone on a major rally. The stock has gained 43% in recent weeks to put UCTT up for the year. The stock has gained 14.8% YTD with the stock closing at $38.03 on June 20.

However, the rally seems to have lost steam in the last few days. The stock hit an intraday high of $38.21 on June 14, but there has not been much progress after that. UCTT seems to be having problems going higher with the stock priced around $38 or so, which is worth noting since this also happens to be roughly where the stock got sent packing last December and February.

The chart below shows how the stock has struggled to keep going in the $35-40 region, which points to the presence of resistance in this region. Note how the stock rallied to hit an intraday high of $39.10 on December 10, before the stock turned south. Similarly, the stock got as high as $38.84 on February 2, only to reverse course to go on a long decline that ended in May.

For a stock to stall multiple times in the same region is unlikely to be a mere coincidence. The odds that a stock would reverse course at roughly the same price level for no reason is very low. The more likely explanation is that there is something that is giving the stock problems and resistance is the most likely cause.

Resistance can be overcome, but in light of recent trading patterns, the odds favor a pullback, if not something more, with the stock hovering in the $38-39 region. Furthermore, a pullback would not be unusual with the stock having gained as much as it has in the seven weeks following May 4. The stock is also overbought with an RSI above 70. All this suggests the stock is more likely to be heading lower than higher in the near term. Shareholders may want to act accordingly.

Earnings outlook remains hazy

There is another reason why the recent rally in the stock may not be sustainable, certainly not at the pace it's been going. The market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment has entered a downturn, which has negative implications for earnings at suppliers like UCTT. Granted, it is believed the trough is in after Q1, but the shape of the recovery is yet to be determined.

UCTT actually missed earnings estimates in its most recent report and guidance also fell short of expectations. Consensus estimates was looking for non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 in Q1, but instead got $0.17, a decline of 82.1% YoY. On the other hand, revenue came in higher than expected, although it still declined by 23.2% YoY to $433.3M. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2023.

Note that EPS would have looked worse if not for stock buybacks. In terms of GAAP, UCTT posted a GAAP loss of $3.4M or $0.08 per share. The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP number is that the latter excludes $0.08 for stock-compensation expense, $0.13 for amortization of intangible assets and $0.07 for income tax valuation allowance.

(Unit: $1M, except for EPS, margins and shares) (GAAP) Q1 FY2023 Q4 FY2022 Q1 FY2022 QoQ YoY Revenue 433.3 566.4 564.1 (23.50%) (23.19%) Gross margin 16.8% 19.2% 20.2% (240bps) (340bps) Operating margin 2.9% 7.7% 8.1% (480bps) (520bps) Income (loss) from operations 12.4 43.8 45.7 (71.69%) (72.87%) Net income (loss) attributable to UCTT (3.4) 27.8 27.9 - - EPS (0.08) 0.61 0.61 - - Weighted-average number of shares 44.8M 45.7M 45.6M (1.97%) (1.75%) (Non-GAAP) Revenue 433.3 566.4 564.1 (23.50%) (23.19%) Gross margin 17.3% 19.5% 20.5% (220bps) (320bps) Operating margin 5.1% 10.0% 10.9% (490bps) (580bps) Income (loss) from operations 22.1 56.9 61.6 (61.16%) (64.12%) Net income (loss) attributable to UCTT 7.6 42.6 43.3 (82.16%) (82.45%) EPS 0.17 0.93 0.95 (81.72%) (82.11%) Weighted-average number of shares 45.3M 45.7M 45.6M (0.88%) (0.66%) Click to enlarge

Source: UCTT Form 8-K

Q1 earnings were worse than expected and guidance also came in below expectations. Expectations were for revenue of $444M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.34. Instead, guidance calls for Q2 FY2023 revenue of $410-460M, which represents a decline of 28.5% YoY at the midpoint, even though it also represent a slight sequential increase at the midpoint.

The forecast calls for non-GAAP EPS of $0.15-0.35 in Q2, a decline of 76% YoY at the midpoint, but also $0.08 more than Q1 at the midpoint. Keep in mind that UCTT recorded a net loss on divestitures in the amount of $56.6M or $1.24 per share in Q2 FY2022, which put UCTT in the red in terms of GAAP in that quarter, even if it is excluded in terms of non-GAAP.

Q2 FY2023 (guidance) Q2 FY2022 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $410-460M $608.7M (28.54%) GAAP EPS ($0.08)-$0.10 ($0.56) - Non-GAAP EPS $0.15-0.35 $1.04 (75.96%) Click to enlarge

However, while the numbers took a big dip, UCTT does not expect conditions to deteriorate much more from where they are. As a result, the quarterly numbers are not expected to get much worse with Q1 seen as the trough. The outlook for the rest of FY2023 sees the quarterly numbers staying relatively flat. From the Q1 earnings call:

“we expect things to be relatively constant through the year. So that's our expectation. And we're not forecasting the second half. If there were any movements from that, I think it's more likely that it could be up versus down. But our outlook right now is relatively flat through the year.”

A transcript of the Q1 FY2023 earnings call can be found here.

Still, consensus estimates have gone down after soft Q1 results and Q2 guidance. Consensus estimates expect non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 on revenue of $440M in Q2 and this is not expected to get much better with UCTT expected to finish with non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 on revenue of $1.76B by the end of FY2023. In comparison, UCTT earned $4.20 on revenue of $2.10B in FY2021 and $3.98 on revenue of $2.37B in FY2022. FY2023 is forecast to be a down year.

On the other hand, estimates believe there will be a rebound in 2024 with UCTT ending up with non-GAAP EPS of $1.56-2.25 on revenue of $1.90-1.95B in FY2024. Keep in mind that these projections of a rebound are not based on anything particular UCTT had to say, but on industry forecasts for 2024. SEMI, for example, is forecasting an increase of 11% in the market for fab equipment in 2024.

Valuations have risen

Earnings are expected to show little to no growth for the rest of the year. In addition, valuations have changed in a way that could be labeled as not very good after the recent stock rally and earnings decline. UCTT now trades at 38.6 times forward non-GAAP earnings with a trailing P/E of 11.9. In comparison, the median in the sector are 22.7x and 19.5x respectively. Keep in mind UCTT used to trade at significantly lower multiples, but this is currently not the case.

UCTT Sector median Market cap $1.70B - Enterprise value $2.04B - Revenue ("ttm") $2,243.5M - EBITDA $229.7M - Trailing non-GAAP P/E 11.89 18.53 Forward non-GAAP P/E 38.56 22.66 Trailing GAAP P/E 196.38 25.56 Forward GAAP P/E N/A 25.48 PEG GAAP N/A 0.74 P/S 0.77 2.88 P/B 1.96 3.21 EV/revenue 0.91 3.11 Trailing EV/EBITDA 8.88 15.04 Forward EV/EBITDA 13.43 14.71 Click to enlarge

Source: SeekingAlpha

Investor takeaways

A previous article concluded UCTT was likely to keep going sideways with the stock caught between support and resistance and the recent price action suggests resistance remains very much in place. The stock has had a good run in recent weeks, but the stock is now faced with resistance that has already demonstrated its ability to send the stock south.

While resistance can be overcome, the odds favor a pullback for the stock. The stock has gained over 40% in seven weeks and it is likely due for a pullback for that reason alone. The stock is overbought and resistance is close by. Multiples, which used to be much lower, have gone up with the stock rally and declining earnings, something that may require a correction in the stock.

While industry forecasts are optimistic about prospects for 2024, the outlook from UCTT sees flat growth for the rest of 2023. This after a very big drop in the top and the bottom line especially in Q1. Q1 earnings were actually worse than expected and so was Q2 guidance. The forecasts of a double-digit rebound in 2024 may be correct, but there is little to suggest one is indeed coming.

I remain neutral on UCTT. As stated before, the stock is most likely to stay sideways within a range. If it is to break out of it, the stock will need to overcome resistance. This is unlikely to happen for reasons stated above. It’s true there are some positive snippets like reports Intel (INTC) intends to invest tens of billions in fabs, which bodes well for equipment suppliers.

However, the negatives outnumber the few positives out there. Some may be willing to roll the dice and place bets based on forecasts that predict strong industry growth next year. If this is the case, UCTT presents a viable option. UCTT tends to outperform during an upturn and if there is one coming next year, long UCTT could very well pay off.

On the other hand, industry forecasts may be too optimistic. Forecasts do not always pan out. UCTT itself is only calling for flat growth in the coming quarters for now. If this is what happens, the stock is likely to remain stuck in a range for longer. Standing on the sidelines will then have proven to be the right move, especially at a time when there are relatively safe alternatives to store capital for the time being.